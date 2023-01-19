‘Rage applying’ newest trend amongst disgruntled workforce

On the heels of the ‘great resignation’ and ‘quiet quitting’ comes a new trend — ‘rage applying’ — for those in America’s workforce who are less than satisfied.

‘Rage applying’ is when employees, who are unhappy with pay or other conditions at work, are applying for a bunch of new jobs at once. The trend has been seen on TikTok and other social media, claiming it helped them find better jobs.

“The way that we are working is fundamentally not working,” said Jenn Lim, CEO and co-founder of Delivering Happiness, in response to finding any reasons prompting these trends.

Lim stated what became apparent to employees during the pandemic. For many, it exposed pay disparities, a lack of flexibility or appreciation on the job, and their desire to re-prioritize life in general.

Delivering Happiness is a consulting company — or as she calls it “coach-sulting” — aiming to find the best workplace situations for its clients.

“There’s no way we can get back to where we were because everything has changed,” Lim insisted.

That goes for both employees and employers.

So what should you do as an employee? For workers, Lim said, ask yourself a few questions and then approach your current boss for a better deal.

“What’s in it for me — as in you, the employee — and then what’s in it for all? What’s in it for my boss? What’s in it for my organization? Coming to the table with that in mindset changes the whole thing, changes the whole conversation,” Lim said.

Her advice for employers?

“Have an open, honest, transparent conversation and not be judgmental. Not reprimanding, not coming from a place of ‘you’re going to get fired if you don’t do this or that.’ Really, it’s got to be more human-to-human conversation as to how we can get through this together.”

She said it doesn’t always work.

But when employees and employers find that common vision moving forward, businesses may find they have workers who are satisfied and productive, and less likely to be looking for the next TikTok trend.

