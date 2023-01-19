Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight

Two men were shot and killed in Georgetown overnight, according to Seattle Police.

Detectives are investigating the incident reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. So far, there is no information on a suspect.

Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street and arrived to find two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds.

Those men haven’t been identified, and it’s unclear whether the attack was random or targeted.

Emergency personnel determined life-saving measures were not feasible and declared both men deceased at the scene.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit are processing the scene for evidence.

Homicide detectives will lead the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Another double homicide happened in the same complex last October.

King County Prosecutors said 42-year-old John Williams stabbed two people 150 times in an apartment.

According to court documents, he was arrested walking down the street covered in blood.

He had been released from the King County Jail days before after serving time for assault.

Several people at businesses in the area told KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell that crime has continued to get worse in the area.

A man who works at a nearby elevator company said they are closing up shop and moving soon.

Sam Campbell contributed to this report