LOCAL NEWS

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

Jan 19, 2023, 8:08 PM
Meridian 16 in downtown Seattle will be closing soon. (Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15.

The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center.

Thirty-eight other Regal theaters will be shuttered in the US, according to Business Insider.

Downtown Seattle Nike store to close at the end of the week

Regal’s parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This comes on the heels of Nike announcing that it was closing its flagship store in downtown Seattle on Friday. Several businesses have been leaving downtown for a multitude of reasons including the growing crime and homelessness issues.

Business Insider said Regal’s plan to close locations during its bankruptcy is “fairly routine. The Chapter 11 process makes it easier for companies to walk away from leases without incurring major penalties and to press landlords for better terms.”

The closure leaves Pacific Place AMC as the last remaining multi-movie plex in downtown.

Cinerama has not opened since the pandemic.

Cineworld filed for bankruptcy at a time when movie theaters are struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

