LOCAL NEWS

Clallam County Sheriff crowdfunds for DNA testing on foot washed ashore

Jan 20, 2023, 7:50 AM | Updated: 9:42 am
Clallam County DNA...
After a foot washed up near Port Angeles, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been trying to identify who it belongs to by turning to crowdfund a DNA analysis. (Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

After a foot washed up near Port Angeles, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been trying to identify who it belongs to by turning to crowdfund a DNA analysis.

In December 2021, a woman’s New Balance size eight shoe containing a human foot was found near the mouth of the Elwha River in Port Angeles.

Because of the limited recovery of the woman’s remains, investigators have been unable to make a definitive determination about the woman’s age, ethnicity, height, weight, hair color, or eye color.

Suspect arrested in 1998 Marysville cold case murder of teenager

In 2022, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office partnered with a DNA testing lab, Othram, to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could help establish an identity for the woman or a close relative. A DNASolves crowdfund has been established to cover casework costs.

The account being used by the sheriff’s office is with DNASolves, which specifically focuses on human identification investigations by law enforcement.

It combines crowdfunding, volunteered data, and genomics to help police solve violent crimes, such as homicides and sexual assaults, according to the company.

Those who wish to donate to the Port Angeles case can follow this link.

