LOCAL NEWS

Owner of seafood processing ship fined for oil spill in Tacoma

Jan 20, 2023, 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:31 pm
oil spill...
Tacoma, home to Commencement Bay where an oil spill led to a fine for a Seafood processing company. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Trident Seafoods Corporation has been fined $25,000 for a fire that led to a hydraulic oil spill in Commencement Bay.

According to The Tacoma News-Tribune (TNT), the spill came from a fire that destroyed a seafood processing ship on Feb. 17, 2021.

New report: Oil spills from offshore transportation way down

The state Department of Ecology (DOE) levied the fine. The DOE said the reasons for the fine were spilling oil, negligence, and not properly reporting the emergency.

TNT reports the Aleutian Falcon was docked for maintenance when it caught fire. The blaze damaged the crane’s hydraulic hoses.

Twenty to 30 gallons of hydraulic oil spilled into the bay, but officials report wildlife was not impacted.

None of the 120 crew members were onboard the vessel, and there were no injuries.

Trident can appeal the fine within 30 days.

