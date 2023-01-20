Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Kraken celebrate Lunar New Year with new warmup jerseys

Jan 20, 2023, 3:48 PM
Seattle Kraken...
The Seattle Kraken are celebrating Lunar New Year by unveiling new warmups for Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena. (NHL/Seattle Kraken)
(NHL/Seattle Kraken)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Kraken will have a new look for Saturday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche… at least during warmups.

NHL.com reports the Kraken will break out a new set of warmup jerseys to commemorate the Lunar New Year. The new warmups are an effort to celebrate diversity and inclusion in hockey.

New Seattle Kraken retro jerseys go light blue

Kraken players will wear the jerseys during warmups before the game and then be auctioned off to benefit the team’s philanthropic arm, One Roof Foundation.

The warmups were designed by Monyee Chau, a Taiwanese Chinese American. Chau grew up in the International District. They include a yellow and red logo, colors used as a symbol of passion and prosperity in Chinese culture.

NHL.com reports:

Chau’s work is driven by their passion for exploring history, mythology and food: “Art and food are two universal languages that can bring people and communities together,” they said. The plan for the Lunar New Year jersey starts with reds and yellows prominent in Chinese culture that represent wealth and prosperity. Fans can also expect a “symbolic ribbon” as part of the lettering and numbering. The jersey features a Jade Rabbit to commemorate the coming Year of the Rabbit per Chinese culture.

Before puck drop at Saturday’s game, fans can watch Lion Dance performances by the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association. They will perform inside and outside the Alaska Atrium. Lion Dance troupes play an important role in scaring away bad energy and bad luck from the past year and bring blessings for the new year.

