Seattle Kraken celebrate Lunar New Year with new warmup jerseys

The Seattle Kraken will have a new look for Saturday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche… at least during warmups.

NHL.com reports the Kraken will break out a new set of warmup jerseys to commemorate the Lunar New Year. The new warmups are an effort to celebrate diversity and inclusion in hockey.

Kraken players will wear the jerseys during warmups before the game and then be auctioned off to benefit the team’s philanthropic arm, One Roof Foundation.

The warmups were designed by Monyee Chau, a Taiwanese Chinese American. Chau grew up in the International District. They include a yellow and red logo, colors used as a symbol of passion and prosperity in Chinese culture.

NHL.com reports: