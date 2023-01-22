2 adults, 3 kids killed in house fire in Capitol State Forest

Two adults and three children were found dead early this morning after a house fire started in a rural area near Olympia, according to a press release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews from the West Thurston County Regional Fire Authority and the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a house fire around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, but when they arrived, they found the house “completely engulfed in flames.”

Cameras record fireball in western Washington skies

There were five people trapped in the house located at the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest in the Capitol State Forest. One juvenile who did not live at the residence was able to escape from the fire, according to the report.

Detectives with TCSO will be assisting investigators from West Thurston Fire, Southeast Thurston Fire, and ATF as they work to determine the cause of the fire.

“We are saddened by this loss of life and the impact that this will have on family members and the community,” said the sheriff’s office in a news release. “We will provide information as it becomes available.”