LOCAL NEWS

1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent

Jan 21, 2023, 6:29 PM
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m.

Two others were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Central Avenue South was closed in both directions between South 266th Street and South 277th Street while Kent police responded to the scene.


