1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m.

Two others were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Central Avenue South was closed in both directions between South 266th Street and South 277th Street while Kent police responded to the scene.

A 4 car MVA in the 1900 block of S Central claimed one life and sent 2 the hospital. Expect this section of road to be closed while KPD investigates. pic.twitter.com/rJIboszAhb — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) January 21, 2023



