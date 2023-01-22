Close
LOCAL NEWS

Public Health — Seattle & King County investigating confirmed case of measles

Jan 22, 2023, 12:38 PM
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult woman who was recently at Sea-Tac Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill hospital in Seattle, the agency announced Friday. (KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult woman who was recently at Sea-Tac Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill hospital in Seattle, the agency announced Friday.

PHSKC said the woman was at both sites while infectious and while she was unvaccinated. She was reportedly at Sea-Tac Airport on Wednesday from 12:26 p.m. to 3 p.m. in areas from the South Satellite (Gate B6) to Baggage Claim (Carousel 04).

The woman was at the Providence Swedish First Hill Emergency Department at 700 Minor Ave. on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4:55 p.m., PHSKC said.

“Measles is highly contagious and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in a room where a person with measles has been,” said Dr. Eric Chow, Communicable Disease Chief for PHSKC.

PHSKC said the risk to the general public is low since most people in the area have immunity to measles through vaccination; however, if you were in a location of potential exposure, the agency recommends you:

– Find out if you’ve been vaccinated against measles or have had measles in the past, and make sure you’re up-to-date on your vaccinations.
– Call a healthcare provider if you develop an illness with fever or with an unexplained rash.

The agency said if you were at one of the locations at the times listed and are not immune to measles, symptoms would likely arise between Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Feb. 10.

