Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

More king tides coming to Puget Sound, but flooding unlikely

Jan 23, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:03 am
king tides...
The city of Seattle has placed about 90,000 sandbags and large concrete barriers throughout the South Park area in response to king tides. (Photo from Seattle Public Utilities)
(Photo from Seattle Public Utilities)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

With more king tides expected to start up Tuesday, communities across the Puget Sound region are preparing for the possibility of flooding.

The tides will not be near as large as they were in the last round of flooding at the end of December, according to Dustin Guy, National Weather Service meteorologist, and there is currently no Coastal Flood Advisory in effect.

“They aren’t going to be anything like we saw back in December. In order to get things like coastal flooding, often you have to have not only astronomically high tides but also very low atmospheric pressure,” Guy said. “Other extenuating circumstances like high wind can actually make it worse. But overall, what we’re looking at today is not going to be on the same level of that.”

Nearly 50 buildings in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood were damaged from Duwamish overflows last month. Homes and businesses in other flood-risk areas, such as Olympia, Edmonds, and parts of Skagit County, also had damage.

The city of Seattle has dozens of responders ready to help if flooding does happen, though, and has placed about 90,000 sandbags and large concrete barriers throughout the South Park area. Several pumping stations have also been installed in order to pump water back into the river if flooding occurs.

In the long-term, the city is making $100 million in improvements to drainage and roads that should help prevent flood damage in the future.

NOAA: Next set of king tides not expected to cause major flooding

Several factors are involved in creating these king tides. First, the Earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.

Second, king tides occur when Earth aligns itself with the moon rotating around our planet and the sun. Since the Earth is seasonally closer to the sun, combined with the moon’s greater gravitational pull on the oceans, the highest tides occur this time of the year.

King tides alone can cause minor tidal overflow in low-lying Western Washington coastal areas, including the Puget Sound. But if a storm with lower atmospheric pressure and strong winds coincides with a king tide, the tide will be even higher, and wave action can produce much greater coastal flood damage.

“We also encourage all communities to revisit their emergency preparedness plans. For some, flooding is a known hazard. Flooding preparedness includes tracking the tides and weather, waterproofing and elevating valuables, and having a “go bag” at the ready in case evacuation becomes necessary,” Seattle Public Utilities advised.

The highest predicted king tide of the season for Seattle will be 13.1 feet on Jan. 24 at 7:21 a.m.

You can remain informed of potential Puget Sound area coastal flooding by monitoring the National Weather Service, which issues coastal flooding emergency messaging.

Local News

mcdermott...
L.B. Gilbert

KC Councilmember Joe McDermott won’t seek re-election

Joe McDermott highlighted some of his proudest achievements in his time in government, including his time as a Sound Transit Boardmember.
14 hours ago
winter...
Ted Buehner

Winter not over yet despite warmer than usual January

After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm, January 2023 has been relatively mild and dry. But winter isn't over yet.
14 hours ago
downtown...
L.B. Gilbert

Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go

A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself.
14 hours ago
Dick's burgers...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 69th anniversary with burgers’ original price of 19 cents

In honor of the 69th anniversary of Dick’s Drive-In, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be 19 cents, the original price when the drive-in first opened.
14 hours ago
Summer intern Lindsey Dyson gets a close-up look at some cancer cells at a lab in Genentech's South...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

New treatment gives Lynnwood child new chance at life after given months to live

“She’s still with us, she’s thriving wonderfully. There is hope. You just have to find the right people, the right doctors, the right support system
14 hours ago
drive-by belltown...
Frank Sumrall

Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown that damaged a residential building.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
More king tides coming to Puget Sound, but flooding unlikely