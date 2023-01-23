Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

KC Councilmember Joe McDermott won’t seek re-election

Jan 23, 2023, 1:54 PM
mcdermott...
King County Councilmember Joe McDermott announced that he will not seek re-election in 2023 and will pursue "other professional opportunities yet to be identified." (Photo from King County Council)
(Photo from King County Council)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

King County Councilmember Joe McDermott announced that he will not seek re-election in 2023 and will pursue “other professional opportunities yet to be identified.”

“I will continue to work diligently for the people of the 8th County Council District and King County through the end of my tenure,” McDermott said in a press release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work for our communities. I look forward to continuing doing so as a private citizen.”

Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’

McDermott has served three terms and is the second longest-serving council member, after Pete von Reichbauer. Previously he had been a state legislator since 2001.

McDermott represents King County’s 8th District, which includes West Seattle, First Hill, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle, Chinatown International District, Little Saigon, Pioneer Square, SODO, White Center, Georgetown, South Park, Tukwila, Burien, and Vashon and Maury Islands.

McDermott’s seat joins three others that will not have an incumbent in the upcoming 2023 election, including the county council seats held by Claudia Balducci, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, and Girmay Zahilay.

He highlighted some of his proudest achievements in his time in government, including his time as a Sound Transit Boardmember, where he advocated for more transportation options to West Seattle, the King County Gun Safety Action Plan, a package of legislation addressing elements from safe storage to confiscated weapons.

Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

“I want to congratulate Councilmember Joe McDermott for more than 22 years of outstanding public service as he announces his next chapter,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said about the announcement. “As a fellow lifelong West Seattleite, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Joe for many years.”

Several other prominent local politicians announced that they would not be seeking reelection this year, including Seattle City Councilmembers Kshama Sawant, Andrew Lewis, Lisa Herbold, and Council President Debora Juarez.

Local News

edmonds kingston route...
Micki Gamez

Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat

Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent on a popular ferry route, crew members noticed an unusual vibration.
17 hours ago
clayton...
Frank Sumrall

Rape victim offended by Kitsap County’s plea deal with criminal

Despite the decision from the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office, Brandi Kruse sounded off on the ruling on KIRO Newsradio's Midday Show.
17 hours ago
winter...
Ted Buehner

Winter not over yet despite warmer than usual January

After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm, January 2023 has been relatively mild and dry. But winter isn't over yet.
17 hours ago
downtown...
L.B. Gilbert

Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go

A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself.
17 hours ago
Dick's burgers...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 69th anniversary with burgers’ original price of 19 cents

In honor of the 69th anniversary of Dick’s Drive-In, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be 19 cents, the original price when the drive-in first opened.
17 hours ago
Summer intern Lindsey Dyson gets a close-up look at some cancer cells at a lab in Genentech's South...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

New treatment gives Lynnwood child new chance at life after given months to live

“She’s still with us, she’s thriving wonderfully. There is hope. You just have to find the right people, the right doctors, the right support system
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
KC Councilmember Joe McDermott won’t seek re-election