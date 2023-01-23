KC Councilmember Joe McDermott won’t seek re-election

King County Councilmember Joe McDermott announced that he will not seek re-election in 2023 and will pursue “other professional opportunities yet to be identified.”

“I will continue to work diligently for the people of the 8th County Council District and King County through the end of my tenure,” McDermott said in a press release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work for our communities. I look forward to continuing doing so as a private citizen.”

Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’

McDermott has served three terms and is the second longest-serving council member, after Pete von Reichbauer. Previously he had been a state legislator since 2001.

McDermott represents King County’s 8th District, which includes West Seattle, First Hill, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle, Chinatown International District, Little Saigon, Pioneer Square, SODO, White Center, Georgetown, South Park, Tukwila, Burien, and Vashon and Maury Islands.

McDermott’s seat joins three others that will not have an incumbent in the upcoming 2023 election, including the county council seats held by Claudia Balducci, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, and Girmay Zahilay.

He highlighted some of his proudest achievements in his time in government, including his time as a Sound Transit Boardmember, where he advocated for more transportation options to West Seattle, the King County Gun Safety Action Plan, a package of legislation addressing elements from safe storage to confiscated weapons.

Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

“I want to congratulate Councilmember Joe McDermott for more than 22 years of outstanding public service as he announces his next chapter,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said about the announcement. “As a fellow lifelong West Seattleite, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Joe for many years.”

Several other prominent local politicians announced that they would not be seeking reelection this year, including Seattle City Councilmembers Kshama Sawant, Andrew Lewis, Lisa Herbold, and Council President Debora Juarez.