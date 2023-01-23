Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

Jan 23, 2023, 11:49 AM
drive-by belltown...
Witnesses reported the shots were fired by a suspect in a gray sedan as the car passed on Battery Street, and the vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Denny Way. (Photo from Seattle Police Department)
(Photo from Seattle Police Department)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown that damaged a residential building.

At 4:50 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire near Fifth Avenue and Bell Street. Officers arrived in the area and found ballistic damage to a residential building in the 500 block of Battery Street.

Witnesses reported the shots were fired by a suspect in a gray sedan as the car passed on Battery Street, and the vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Denny Way.


FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist

Man arrested after firing shots, chasing stolen truck in South Seattle

Police arrested a man after he fired several shots from his car while chasing his stolen truck around South Seattle Friday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while driving in his Toyota Camry. He followed his stolen truck until it stopped and then confronted the driver. When the driver sped away, the man fired two shots, striking two nearby residences.

He then chased after his truck, driving erratically through the Columbia City neighborhood until he lost sight of it. The man neglected to call 911 at any point during this incident.

Based on reports from witnesses, officers found and stopped the man in his Toyota in the 9300 block of Rainier Avenue S. Police detained the two occupants, and the driver gave officers permission to remove his handgun from the car.

Police verified the Chevrolet truck was indeed registered to the Toyota driver, and it was reported stolen, but the truck was gone when officers arrived in the area.

Officers booked the 27-year-old man into King County Jail for a drive-by shooting and submitted his firearm as evidence. His passenger was released from the scene.

Renton detectives seek suspects in drive-by shooting, car fire

Renton detectives are sharing surveillance images and seeking more footage to help identify two men who did a drive-by shooting, then set an SUV on fire in a church parking lot.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Monday after two victims said they were randomly shot at by the occupants of a light-colored SUV on the 1200 block of Union Avenue NE. The men said they were socializing in the area when a vehicle pulled up, and its passenger rolled down the window, said something, then fired gunshots.

The victims ran to a business on Northeast Sunset Boulevard for help. One victim suffered wounds to his lower extremities and was hospitalized in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. The second man suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Nine semi-trucks damaged in Parkland, arson suspected

A fire damaged nine semi-trucks in Parkland early Sunday morning in what the Central Pierce Fire Marshal is calling suspicious and possible arson.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 11400 block of Steele Street S.

When they arrived, they found several semi-trucks on fire inside a fenced lot.

Crews took approximately 20 minutes to knock down the flames that damaged nine trucks.

There were no reported injuries.

According to Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the Fire Marshal found indicators that led him to believe the fire was suspicious and was possibly arson.

There are no suspects at this time.

Crime Blotter

stolen...
L.B. Gilbert

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend.
4 days ago
FBI...
Frank Sumrall

FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist

FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Everett.
5 days ago
overdose Gold Bar hostage five shootings...
L.B. Gilbert

Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene

Deputies responded to a call in Sequim on Jan. 16 where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of an apparent overdose.
6 days ago
police arrest...
Frank Sumrall

Police arrest armed suspect for assault and eluding Sunday afternoon 

Seattle Police officers received a report from a woman about a man who threatened to kill her and assaulted her with a handgun
8 days ago
Rainier shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the man in the chest. No […]
9 days ago
overdose Gold Bar hostage five shootings...
Bill Kaczaraba

Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours

The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown