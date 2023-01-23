Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown that damaged a residential building.

At 4:50 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire near Fifth Avenue and Bell Street. Officers arrived in the area and found ballistic damage to a residential building in the 500 block of Battery Street.

Witnesses reported the shots were fired by a suspect in a gray sedan as the car passed on Battery Street, and the vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Denny Way.

Police arrested a man after he fired several shots from his car while chasing his stolen truck around South Seattle Friday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while driving in his Toyota Camry. He followed his stolen truck until it stopped and then confronted the driver. When the driver sped away, the man fired two shots, striking two nearby residences.

He then chased after his truck, driving erratically through the Columbia City neighborhood until he lost sight of it. The man neglected to call 911 at any point during this incident.

Based on reports from witnesses, officers found and stopped the man in his Toyota in the 9300 block of Rainier Avenue S. Police detained the two occupants, and the driver gave officers permission to remove his handgun from the car.

Police verified the Chevrolet truck was indeed registered to the Toyota driver, and it was reported stolen, but the truck was gone when officers arrived in the area.

Officers booked the 27-year-old man into King County Jail for a drive-by shooting and submitted his firearm as evidence. His passenger was released from the scene.

Renton detectives seek suspects in drive-by shooting, car fire

Renton detectives are sharing surveillance images and seeking more footage to help identify two men who did a drive-by shooting, then set an SUV on fire in a church parking lot.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Monday after two victims said they were randomly shot at by the occupants of a light-colored SUV on the 1200 block of Union Avenue NE. The men said they were socializing in the area when a vehicle pulled up, and its passenger rolled down the window, said something, then fired gunshots. The victims ran to a business on Northeast Sunset Boulevard for help. One victim suffered wounds to his lower extremities and was hospitalized in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. The second man suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Nine semi-trucks damaged in Parkland, arson suspected

A fire damaged nine semi-trucks in Parkland early Sunday morning in what the Central Pierce Fire Marshal is calling suspicious and possible arson.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 11400 block of Steele Street S.

When they arrived, they found several semi-trucks on fire inside a fenced lot.

Crews took approximately 20 minutes to knock down the flames that damaged nine trucks.

There were no reported injuries.

According to Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the Fire Marshal found indicators that led him to believe the fire was suspicious and was possibly arson.

There are no suspects at this time.