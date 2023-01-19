Close
CRIME BLOTTER

FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist

Jan 19, 2023, 12:01 PM
FBI...
Two Hearts Pregnancy Aid clinic building in Everett, Washington. (Courtesy of FBI Seattle)
(Courtesy of FBI Seattle)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a press release. “We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.”

The clinic was vandalized on the night of June 27, 2022. Evidence of an incendiary device was recovered from the scene. It is believed to have been thrown through a window in an attempt to cause a fire.

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

Kent kidnapper of a two-year-old boy located, arrested

Kent police officers and detectives identified, located, and arrested a man they suspected of carjacking a vehicle and, in the process, kidnapping a two-year-old boy.

Police reported that at approximately 4:15 p.m. Jan. 8, patrol officers responded to 911 calls of a vehicle theft at the 7-11 located on Central Ave S.

The victim stated that her 2-year-old son was asleep inside her car when it was stolen.

Witnesses provided a general description of the suspect and a direction of travel for the stolen vehicle.

“Commander Bishop quickly set up an AMBER Alert. Multiple officers flooded the area to search, checking every location where the vehicle could hide,” a Kent Police Department spokesperson wrote in a press release. “About an hour after the child was taken, Patrol Officer Heyne located the vehicle in the Red Lion parking lot. The uninjured child was thankfully still inside. The suspect had fled the scene.”

Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene

Carjacking by gunpoint in West Seattle

Police received a report of a man held at gunpoint while his vehicle was stolen near the Genesee neighborhood of West Seattle Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived just before 7:30 p.m., the 25-year-old male victim, who was working nearby, reported a co-worker asked if he had started his vehicle. The victim then noticed his vehicle’s engine was running even though he was in possession of the keys.

As the victim approached his vehicle, it started driving away. The victim ran after his vehicle and was able to pull open the driver’s side door but observed the person driving pointing a silver handgun at him. The victim’s vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on SW Andover Street.

Police searched for the stolen vehicle but did not locate it.

Vehicular assault suspect arrested in First Hill neighborhood

Police responded to a collision involving a vehicle and an elderly pedestrian crossing the intersection of Broadway and Marion Street in the First Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., police located an 81-year-old female who sustained a significant head injury from the collision. The vehicle reportedly initiated a turn onto Marion Street when the driver struck the victim while in the crosswalk.

Seattle Fire Department personnel provided medical aid and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A drug recognition expert responded to the scene and found the 38-year-old female suspect driver exhibited signs of drug impairment. Police arrested the suspect for vehicular assault and booked her into King County Jail.

