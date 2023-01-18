Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene

A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.

Investigators say there was evidence of drug and alcohol use in the bedroom.

The caller also reported there was an unattended 7-year-old child in the residence. The Sheriff’s Department says the child is in protective custody.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of their deaths. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Cashier in Magnolia robbed at gunpoint

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers are investigating after a business in the Magnolia neighborhood was held up at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., near the corner of Dravus Street and 20th Avenue, a man walked into a store with a gun. The man pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money, according to the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business.

Police say the suspect took some cash from the register and then ran off.

Officers with a K9 unit scoured the area but couldn’t find him, prompting police to ask the public for help tracking him down.

The victim was not hurt but told police his business had been robbed another time earlier in the week.

Man shot in Bitter Lake refused to go to the hospital

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night in Bitter Lake. The incident wasn’t reported until the next morning.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, SPD and the Seattle Fire Department responded to the 900 block of North 96th Street for a man with a possible stab wound.

However, arriving officers and firefighters discovered the man had a grazing gunshot wound to his side.

The victim told police the shooting occurred in the 12500 block of Aurora Avenue N. Sunday evening. He said he had confronted a man who he believed was harassing women in the area.

The man left but then returned with a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim stated he then left the area, boarded a bus, and returned home – where he “got a good night’s sleep.” In the morning, a third party called 911 on his behalf.

The victim refused to go to the hospital and declined all medical treatment from Seattle Fire Department medics at the scene.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will investigate this incident.

1920 Model A stolen from Poulsbo garage

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane SE in Poulsbo.

The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. Jan. 14 and 6 a.m. Jan. 15.

A 14-foot Blue Duro boat and trailer were also stolen from the garage.

