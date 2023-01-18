Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene

Jan 18, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:54 am
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.

Investigators say there was evidence of drug and alcohol use in the bedroom.

The caller also reported there was an unattended 7-year-old child in the residence. The Sheriff’s Department says the child is in protective custody.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of their deaths. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

