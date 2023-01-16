Police arrest armed suspect for assault and eluding Sunday afternoon 

A woman told Seattle Police about a man who threatened to kill her and assaulted her with a handgun near the Licton Springs neighborhood.

Upon receiving this information, officers had probable cause for assault in the second degree with a handgun for the 41-year-old male suspect. At approximately 2:00 p.m., officers conducted a search for the suspect and his vehicle. Police located the suspect vehicle in the area.

Officers attempted to detain the vehicle, but the driver drove off. Police pursued the vehicle for a short period until it became inoperable. The driver, who matched the suspect’s description, fled from the vehicle on foot while holding a handgun. Officers observed the suspect point the gun at them as they followed the suspect from their vehicle.

Officers set up containment in the area where the suspect was last seen near Evanston Avenue North and North 97th Street. Seattle Police K9 responded to the scene and found the suspect hiding nearby. The suspect was taken into custody without any additional incidents and the gun was recovered.

The male suspect was arrested for multiple counts of assault, eluding police, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was later transported and booked into King County Jail.

Five arrested in Friday afternoon narcotics operation downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine from a narcotics operation in downtown Seattle Friday afternoon.

Police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.

Police recovered approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine from the suspects and booked the four men – ages 19, 21, 26, and 35 – and 20-year-old woman into the King County Jail.

Man with Minor Gunshot Wound and a Power Outage After Shooting near New Holly Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of damaged City Light equipment but instead located a man with a minor gunshot wound to his head in the 3900 block of South Warsaw Street near New Holly neighborhood Saturday around 7 p.m.

The male victim was in his vehicle when several shots were fired from another car that drove into the area. In response, the victim drove off to escape further injury and collided with a power pole. Fragments or debris from gunfire reportedly struck an underground Seattle City Light conduit, causing a brief power outage in the area.

No suspects were located, but an SUV possibly involved was last seen eastbound on South Warsaw Street.

Officers provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center. Seattle City Light also responded to assist with the power outage.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be investigating the ongoing case.

Man Assaulted With Gun in Attempted Armed Robbery Near Columbia City Neighborhood

Police responded to a man assaulted in the head with a handgun Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of South Edmonds Street near Columbia City neighborhood.

When officers arrived just before 1:00 p.m., they contacted a 32-year-old man who reported he was walking to his residence when two males approached him from a vehicle in an alley. One of these suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded for his phone. Both suspects pointed handguns at the victim as they walked closer to him. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.

Before running from them, one suspect hit the victim in the head with a handgun, causing a minor, non-life-threatening injury. The suspects returned to their vehicle and drove off, last seen heading northbound toward South Alaska Street.

Police did not locate the suspects or the involved vehicle.

Suspects arrested for burglary, assault, and hate crime near Westwood neighborhood

Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the incident. Police learned there had been a physical altercation between neighbors.

When officers contacted the 54-year-old male victim, he reported that his upstairs neighbors attempted to damage his vehicle and called 911 to report the incident. As the male victim walked back to his apartment, the 38-year-old female suspect yelled out racial slurs and threatened to kill him. The female suspect followed the victim as he entered his apartment, forcing the door open as he attempted to close it.

The female suspect threw swinging punches at the victim as she entered the apartment. Soon after, the 40-year-old male suspect entered and began throwing punches at the victim too. The male suspect said racial slurs and threatened to kill the victim as well.

Officers contacted multiple witnesses of the incident at the scene. One witness reported seeing the male victim defending himself as the male suspect assaulted him in his apartment.

Police located evidence of a physical disturbance within the victim’s apartment. All three involved in the incident had visible non-life-threatening injuries. Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and provided medical aid.

Officers arrested both suspects for their associated crimes of burglary, assault, and hate crime and later booked them into King County Jail.

Three men shot in early morning First Hill shooting

Seattle Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Pike Street early Saturday morning near First Hill neighborhood.

Just after midnight, officers arrived and located three males in their late 20s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the male victims to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers recovered spent shell casings and located bullet hole damage to businesses and vehicles in the area.

Police were not able to locate any suspects in this incident. However, witnesses reported seeing a tan or beige sport utility vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives will lead the investigation.