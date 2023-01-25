Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect

Jan 24, 2023, 5:46 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm
puyallup...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Puyallup Police reported two officers were shot this afternoon during a standoff at an apartment complex on the east side of downtown.

Suspect in Yakima mass shooting: ‘I killed those people,’ later killed himself

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

People at the Addison Greens and River Trail Apartments were told to shelter in place during the standoff.

The standoff with the armed man ended around 7:50 p.m.

Local News

crime...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Young woman dies after being struck by Seattle police cruiser in South Lake Union neighborhood

A woman has died after she was struck by a marked Seattle police vehicle Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.
20 hours ago
convention center...
Bill Kaczaraba

Convention center hopes to spark a comeback in downtown Seattle

The new Summit Building, with a $2 billion price tag, will double the event space at the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) to 573,770 square feet.
20 hours ago
unemployment hiring sign...
Nicole Jennings

Legislature mulls bill to give unemployment recipients more flexibility

A bill in the Legislature seeks to make it easier for people to get unemployment by expanding the list of what counts as a job search activity.
20 hours ago
drug...
L.B. Gilbert

New drug law would provide alternate route for those with addictions

The new legislation would encourage treatment for those found in possession of controlled substances but would still work to hold people accountable.
20 hours ago
dead...
L.B. Gilbert

Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside a distribution warehouse in Everett.
20 hours ago
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Nov. 16, 2...
Associated Press

Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence ‘s Indiana residence last week, his lawyer says, the latest in a string of recoveries of papers meant to be treated with utmost sensitivity from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. “A small number of documents,” […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect