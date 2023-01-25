Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect

Puyallup Police reported two officers were shot this afternoon during a standoff at an apartment complex on the east side of downtown.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

People at the Addison Greens and River Trail Apartments were told to shelter in place during the standoff.

The standoff with the armed man ended around 7:50 p.m.