Mass shooting in Yakima Circle K, 3 dead, 1 injured

Update 9:26 a.m.:

The presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old Yakima County resident. Police have released a photo of Haddock to their Facebook page.

Original:

According to the Yakima Police Department, a mass shooting happened on Nob Hill Boulevard, killing three people early Tuesday morning.

YPD officers responded to the scene of a Circle K around 3:30 a.m., where they found three gunshot victims and a fourth person injured.

An initial investigation shows that the suspect started shooting inside the Circle K before moving across the street to an Arco gas station, firing into a car before fleeing and heading east.

BREAKING NEWS- UPDATE FROM CHIEF MURRAY Please see YPD Facebook link below https://t.co/IUi2wDUFYS — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) January 24, 2023



The suspect is currently not in custody as of the time of publishing and is considered dangerous. There is no suspected motive, and police believe the shooting was random at this time.

They are believed to be in a gray or silver Chrysler sedan.

Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate the shooting. According to the YPD, the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates.