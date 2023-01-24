Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Mass shooting in Yakima Circle K, 3 dead, 1 injured

Jan 24, 2023, 7:55 AM | Updated: 9:29 am
shooting...
(Photo from Yakima PD)
(Photo from Yakima PD)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 9:26 a.m.:

The presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old Yakima County resident. Police have released a photo of Haddock to their Facebook page.

Original:

According to the Yakima Police Department, a mass shooting happened on Nob Hill Boulevard, killing three people early Tuesday morning.

YPD officers responded to the scene of a Circle K around 3:30 a.m., where they found three gunshot victims and a fourth person injured.

Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

An initial investigation shows that the suspect started shooting inside the Circle K before moving across the street to an Arco gas station, firing into a car before fleeing and heading east.


The suspect is currently not in custody as of the time of publishing and is considered dangerous. There is no suspected motive, and police believe the shooting was random at this time.

They are believed to be in a gray or silver Chrysler sedan.

Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate the shooting. According to the YPD, the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates.

Local News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is adding a prescr...
Tom Murphy and Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Amazon launches a subscription prescription drug service

Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business.
9 hours ago
Officer injured Involved Collision in South Lake Union Neighborhood...
Lisa Brooks

Woman injured by Seattle Police car in South Lake Union

A young woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Seattle Police Department cruiser Monday night.
9 hours ago
show dogs...
Associated Press

Show dogs reunited with owners after van stolen

Four show dogs that were missing after their owners’ van was stolen Saturday in Portland, Oregon, have been reunited with their Washington owners
9 hours ago
cox family sign thurston county...
Associated Press

Couple killed with 3 children in Washington state fire ID’d

A woman and man who died along with three of their children when their house caught fire have been identified by a family member.
9 hours ago
million dollar home demolished...
Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in

Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes
9 hours ago
red lion hotel...
Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton

Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned.
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Mass shooting in Yakima Circle K, 3 dead, 1 injured