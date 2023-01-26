Seattle flirted with 5 p.m. sunset for the first time since November

Ninety days have passed since Seattle saw a sunset at or later than 5 p.m., but the city almost enjoyed its first 5 p.m. sunset this week.

Down-to-the-minute estimates had outlets, including timeanddate.com, declaring the sun will officially set at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, unfortunately delaying the official first 5 p.m. sunset one extra day.

Each day, Seattle gains approximately 2.5 minutes of daylight. This will continue until mid-March, when Seattle gains 3.5 minutes of sunlight per day through June 21 — the day Seattle has nearly 16 hours of sunlight and a 9 p.m. sunset.

Winter not over yet despite warmer than usual January For those looking for the best view of said sunset, Discovery Park was ranked the most breathtaking location for watching the sun fall into the horizon, according to Holidify. Other listed were Sunset Hill Park, Kerry Park, Gas Works Park, and Alki Beach.