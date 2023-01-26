Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: An odyssey of awe, a leaky ceiling and the power of self-confidence

Jan 26, 2023, 7:32 AM | Updated: 10:07 am
awe...
Dave's DIY project turned into a sense of awe that he could accomplish fixing something. (Photo from Dave Ross)
(Photo from Dave Ross)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Three weeks ago, Colleen and I interviewed researcher Dacher Keltner on the subject of ‘Awe’ – which he defines as follows.

“How we define awe is the feeling you have when you encounter a vast mystery that you can’t make sense of with your current knowledge,” Keltner said.


More from Dave Ross: Ticketmaster’s monopoly challenged in congressional hearing

You approach the world like a child would – with wonder.

And in his book, he documents how having these experiences makes you mentally and physically healthier.

But I want to put in a word for a kind of awe that I experience but which I haven’t heard mentioned, even though I think it can be every bit as surprising and uplifting as a child discovering a flower.

It’s the awe of fixing something you didn’t know you could fix.

Tuesday, my wife noticed a puddle in the hallway. Drops had formed on the ceiling – like indoor rain – because the upstairs bathtub was leaking at the drain connection.

This is never good. So I approached the situation with childlike wonder, and I cut a hole in the ceiling. Chunks of wet drywall went splot on the floor.

And then, I decided – that this would now become an adventure! I am going to fix this myself!

I watched a very helpful YouTube video, bought the part I needed, unscrewed the broken drain fitting using a homemade wooden wedge, some 3-in-1 oil, and a heat gun and yes, when I had to resort to the heat gun I almost lost my childlike wonder and called it quits.

But I didn’t call it quits, and soon it was time for the denouement of this DIY adventure, which was to put water in the upstairs tub, go downstairs and see how much water was still leaking – and the answer was … zero!

And when I saw the floor was dry – because I had successfully done something I didn’t know how to do – I got that Oxytocin kick that Colleen is always raving about.

My hands still had dried plumber’s putty on them, but I felt like the star taking the final bow at curtain call because, this time, the forces of chaos and entropy did not win.

That has to be awe. Maybe mixed with some relief, but it still counts.

I will say I’m not closing up the hole quite yet. I want to make doubly sure it’s a happy ending.

But that’s my recipe for awe – fix something.

Now I just have to figure out what to do with the hole in the ceiling. I’m leaning toward storing classified documents up there. Because I hear they absorb water nicely.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

abortion...
L.B. Gilbert

Spike: WA constitutional abortion amendment should be an essential right

Spike says the right to bodily autonomy is an important aspect of people having the freedom to live their lives in the way they want.
1 day ago
doomsday clock...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott on updated Doomsday Clock: ‘We’re close to the end’

A group of Atomic Scientists say we are "at a time of unprecedented danger" after moving the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight.
1 day ago
ticketmaster...
Dave Ross

Ross: Ticketmaster’s monopoly challenged in congressional hearing

Members of a Senate committee – Republican and Democrat seemed to agree at yesterday’s hearing that Ticketmaster has become a monopoly.
1 day ago
McCarthy house republican spending cuts...
Dave Ross

Ross: Republicans know their spending cuts are unpopular

Have Republicans specified what it is they would cut that's a big enough spending item to make a difference in the debt?
2 days ago
pierce county...
Frank Sumrall

Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims

The mistake was quickly spotted, according to county officials, as the information that went public was quickly deleted within two hours.
3 days ago
clayton...
Frank Sumrall

Rape victim offended by Kitsap County’s plea deal with criminal

Despite the decision from the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office, Brandi Kruse sounded off on the ruling on KIRO Newsradio's Midday Show.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Ross: An odyssey of awe, a leaky ceiling and the power of self-confidence