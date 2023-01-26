Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Study: Staying in standard time leads to more deer-vehicle collisions

Jan 26, 2023, 3:46 PM
deer...
When we turn back our clocks each November, we increase our chances of hitting deer because they come out in abundance at night. (James Manning/PA via AP)
(James Manning/PA via AP)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

When we turn our clocks back in November we fall back to standard time. When that happens, we increase our chances of hitting deer because they come out in abundance at night.

A group of UW scholars studied deer collisions and found turning the clocks back in November leads to a 16% hike in deer-vehicle collisions.

We spoke to Associate Professor Laura R. Prugh about the study and she said, “Deer mating during this season is called the rut in the fall. So the male deer in particular are hopped up on hormones and looking for mating opportunities and moving about twice as much as they normally do. And not paying — they’re a bit distracted — or maybe not paying attention to cars, or predators or things like that, like they normally are, they’re searching for females. And so you generally get a big spike in collisions in the fall.”

Seattle to experience first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

When the scholars graphed this out, they found that peaking collisions coincide almost perfectly with the timing of switching our clocks back.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, where you already have this period of increased collision risk, and then we go and suddenly change,” explained Prugh. “You know, from the deer’s perspective, we suddenly change the timing of when our traffic is and we move it to the dark when we can’t see the deer as well. And so we found that resulted in a 16% increase in deer-vehicle collisions when we compared collision rates the week before the switch and the week after the switch.”

We are currently in daylight saving time for eight months of the year from March through November, and then we switch to standard time from November to March. That switch to standard time leads to more daylight in the morning and darker evenings. Prugh said we see a lot more traffic in the evening and more collision risk.

“Let’s say we stayed on standard time throughout the year, because everybody hates switching clocks, right?” Prugh said. “Then the question is, should it be daylight saving time? Or should it be standard time? And our analysis shows, if we go with permanent daylight saving time, we would reduce collisions, prevent human injuries, and save collision costs. If we went to permanent standard time, we would actually increase collisions by 73,660 and 2.4 billion in extra collision cost.”

In the last session of Congress, the Senate passed the “Sunshine Protection Act” making daylight saving time permanent, but the House didn’t vote on the issue.

Local News

ballard business owners...
Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Woman hit and killed by SPD car identified; officer was responding to call nearby

According to police, the officer was heading north on Dexter Avenue North on Monday night, responding to a ‘priority one’ call.
16 hours ago
weather parks...
L.B. Gilbert

Mount Rainier, national parks receive ‘record-setting’ $1.1 million

Washington’s National Park Fund announced that they were distributing $1.1 million to use at projects to improve the parks.
16 hours ago
robbery...
L.B. Gilbert

Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM 

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint in Silverdale Wednesday.
16 hours ago
Paul Njoroge, right, points to photos of his wife and three children that were killed in the 2019 c...
Associated Press

Boeing pleads not guilty in case over deadly Max crashes

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge that it misled regulators who approved its 737 Max, the plane that was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people. Family members of passengers who died gave emotional testimony, calling for criminal prosecution of top Boeing officials. The families are trying […]
16 hours ago
tickets...
L.B. Gilbert

Courts resume late fees for Seattle parking, traffic tickets

Starting Jan. 30, late fees will resume on all tickets past due, after being suspended in March 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic. 
16 hours ago
abortion Capital gains tax Olympia meeting legislature abortion...
Associated Press

Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills

Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Study: Staying in standard time leads to more deer-vehicle collisions