Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Seattle Police on Tyre Nichols protest: Hoping for best, preparing for worst

Jan 27, 2023, 2:19 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm
guild...
Police officers block a street as city crews dismantle the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area outside of the Seattle Police Department's vacated East Precinct on July 1, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Police reported making at least 31 arrests while clearing the CHOP area this morning. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
Jason Rantz Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KTTH 3pm-7pm

Many cities across the country, including Seattle, are preparing for possible civil unrest following the release of the Tyre Nichols video.

Nichols was arrested and beaten by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. He died three days later. The officers were indicted, and the courts will decide whether the force was justified.

The head of Seattle’s police union, Mike Solan, told AM 770 KTTH’s Jason Rantz that they’re prepared for potential protests across the city tonight.

“If the activists want to take to the streets and commit violence … the good professional cops are ready,” explained Solan.

Mother of man killed by police ‘urging people to protest peacefully’

Rantz asked: “When you consider the possibility, if not the likelihood, that some of the protesters get violent…when you consider the fact that police response from 2020 and 2021 was overly scrutinized, [there was criticism] that officers actually tried to stop some of the violence. How do you police under circumstances like that?”

“We always follow the chain of command and it’s chain of command orders that dictate our actions,” said Solan “If force is used, it’s ultimately up to that individual officer of using whatever force they use and has to justify that.”

Solan said he hasn’t seen the body cam footage out of Memphis yet but believes it will be graphic.

“I would say any loss of life is tragic. It’s my hope that there’s justice here, and I’m sure that there will be. So having said that, those types of actions aren’t emblematic of how Seattle police, police our community. We’re extremely professional in our service.”

Solan believes law enforcement is getting more difficult.

“It’s a difficult situation as we’re in a profession that’s highly scrutinized – as it should be. But it’s what action, unfortunately, across the nation, could be viewed as reflecting police as a whole by activists that wish to push an ideological agenda. That couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

“There is somewhat a sense of irony that folks here end up protesting against SPD; they’re not protesting against what happened in Memphis,” Rantz said. “They might be using that as inspiration to take to the streets. But they’ve been going after SPD, pretending that what happened in Minneapolis or what happened in Memphis is happening here. And that’s just not true.”

“It’s absolutely not true,” Solan responded. “And your words are spot on. It’s a false narrative. And one of the reasons that I took this role is to push back against that false narrative and just try to have a platform to correct the record. And that’s why we’ve been so outspoken. I think, obviously, being on your show and other forms of media and with our podcasts and whatnot, we have to protect the profession as a whole.”

Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM

Solan believes a lot of the civil unrest is because activist groups want to gain the political upper hand or change the criminal justice system.

“They don’t reflect Seattle’s values,” said Solan “They’re the fringe elements. And we’re seeing, obviously, council members who want now not seek re-election, and I think their influence has waned, and I think they’ve lost significant influence. So, we’re hopeful that there’s a moderate course of action here politically and that if there are demonstrations today and over the weekend, in the coming days that they’re peaceful, and we actually welcome that.

“And although we’re not perfect, more often than not, we do a great job.”

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

kia hyundai...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison: Malpractice led to increase in car theft

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai.
2 days ago
sex predators...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: State releasing sex predators to unsecured housing by school bus stop

Washington DSHS tried to quietly release sexually violent predators into a residential neighborhood in Tenino.
2 days ago
Transgender...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA DOH censored critics of ‘transmasculine people with a cervix’ ad

Desperately craving inclusion, the DOH is using Washingtonians to earn social currency, hoping to add to the department's progressive bona fides.
4 days ago
RVs...
Frank Sumrall

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington's Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent RVs being used as temporary housing from being towed.
4 days ago
Sounders Providence...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Sounders fans livid new sponsor won’t perform abortion, needless child gender surgery

A small but irascible group of Sounders FC fans are livid as the team's new sponsor doesn't provide abortion services.
5 days ago
Seattle fentanyl...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle running out of dead body storage due to fentanyl ODs

The fentanyl overdose crisis in Seattle is so bad that the King County Medical Examiner is running low on storage for dead bodies.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Seattle Police on Tyre Nichols protest: Hoping for best, preparing for worst