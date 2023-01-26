Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM 

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money.

The man was arrested a short time later.

The stolen money and a gun were found inside the stolen car he was driving, the sheriff’s office said.

A suspect is custody after a man was robbed at gunpoint outside a Silverdale bank.

The victim says he had gotten money from an ATM when the suspect held a gun to his head demanding cash. The suspect was arrested a short time later. A gun and money were found inside a stolen car. pic.twitter.com/yhYwrsB4yO — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) January 26, 2023

Federal Way police arrest son in shooting death of father

Auburn shooting leaves investigators hunting for suspect

Auburn Police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital late Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to 8th Street NE near Auburn Way N, not far from the Fred Meyer store.

Police arrived at the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Medics treated her at the scene and then transported her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Auburn police said there are no suspects at this time.

Bicyclist hit by U.S. Post Office truck in Monroe

A bicyclist was struck by a U.S. Post Office truck in Monroe Wednesday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, the collision happened at Woods Creek Road and Ingraham just after 8 p.m.

The person, who was wearing a bike helmet, was taken to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

The roadway was closed for several hours so Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies could investigate.

A postal carrier struck a bicyclist wearing helmet at Woods Creek Rd and Ingraham in Monroe at 8:07pm. SRFR transported the patient to a local hospital. Condition is unknown at this time. @SnoCoSheriff investigating. Rd closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/PXJ5qurbV2 — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) January 26, 2023

Centralia woman arrested for the alleged murder of an 8-month-old

Centralia police officers arrested a woman Tuesday for allegedly killing an eight-month-old baby in December.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Centralia police officers arrived at a house after it was reported that the baby was unconscious and not breathing.

The baby was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital but could not be saved.

Centralia police detectives began to investigate and found that the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head and sustained multiple injuries.

The suspect, a 31-year-old woman from Olympia, was arrested and put into the Lewis County Jail for alleged homicide by abuse.

Mother-daughter duo arrested for carjacking in Renton

A mother-daughter duo have been arrested Tuesday for allegedly carjacking a woman in Renton, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the pair stole an SUV during a robbery carjacking in Renton.

A report came in that the stolen vehicle had left an apartment in Everett and was headed to a restaurant in Mukilteo.

A deputy attempted to cut off the stolen vehicle, and then the driver tried to get away, and a second deputy cut off the path behind them.

The woman and her juvenile daughter were taken into custody. Police also found a stolen handgun in the car.

Charges for both are pending.