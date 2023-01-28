Seattle protests tame following release of Tyre Nichols footage

Update 9:17 p.m.:

Seattle Antifa just passed the Amazon Spheres. The group is much smaller now. pic.twitter.com/PTO64hsilD — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023

Update 8:11 p.m.:

Seattle activists at work. pic.twitter.com/wC6KUPH8W0 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023

Update 8:03 p.m.:

A small group of activists are chanting “Black Lives Matter” while marching in the middle of a Seattle street. pic.twitter.com/Sfn5Qg1Il6 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023

Update 8:00 p.m.:

“If we don’t get it? Shut it down!” Seattle activists currently marching. pic.twitter.com/D1wmYReFqn — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023

Update 7:49 p.m.:

A few in black bloc at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle. They’re just hanging around. They do this for a while before marching or rallying. pic.twitter.com/m7SNz6cNFW — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023

Update 7:08 p.m.:

Quiet at the Seattle protest spot but that’s normal. It was slated to start at 7p but empty. It’ll likely happen at 8p if it’s not going to become a march. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023

Update 6:18 p.m.:

Due to the threat of protests there are several stores in downtown Seattle that have closed early. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2023

Video of a traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, has now been released, and Seattle is preparing for city-wide protests over what the Memphis Police Chief described as “acts that defy humanity,” according to CNN.

Members of the Seattle Black Anarcho Coalition were the first to announce a formalized gathering over the incident, with a planned protest starting at 7 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park.

Update: Seattle Black Anarcho Coalition turned its Twitter account private, making its tweets no longer viewable.

🚩🏴Seattle TONIGHT🏴🚩 7pm. Cal Anderson park BLM memorial garden (shelter houses) 🏴No more names🏴 pic.twitter.com/Sru9JXXA5q — Seattle Black Anarcho Coalition (@black_anarcho) January 27, 2023

Seattle Police on Tyre Nichols protest: Hoping for best, preparing for worst

Seattle Black Anarcho Coalition is group focused on the liberation of BIPOC communities against capitalism and racism. The group later stated, while members are participating in the protest, it is not held by SBAC.

All actions posted on our page (except specifically stated otherwise) are done by anonymous and autonomous comrades. If SBAC is officially hosting an event, we’ll let y’all know 😎 Do your own risk assessment and plan accordingly to what you want to accomplish and do🔥 — Seattle Black Anarcho Coalition (@black_anarcho) January 27, 2023

Mother of man killed by police ‘urging people to protest peacefully’

A local Twitter account, Punch Your Local Nazis, posted about another gathering at 6 p.m. in Pioneer Square.

Also received this flyer for what appears to be the same general location as the other one. #SeattleProtests pic.twitter.com/9HlFhigpVy — Punch Your Local Nazis (@abolitionist206) January 27, 2023

Police departments in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Denver, Dallas, New York, and Atlanta have all stated they are monitoring its city’s situation.

King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall released a statement after the video was released.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Tyre Nichols, an African American man, at the hands of several officers from the Memphis Police Department. No words can express my condolences to his family and the entire Memphis community. I want to assure our King County community that we take our responsibility as peace officers very seriously and that these actions by the involved officers do not reflect the integrity, dedication, and hard work of the deputies of the King County Sheriff’s Office, nor do they reflect what I expect from them. “Also, this year with the support of Executive Constantine and the King County Council, KCSO will begin equipping our deputies with body-worn cameras, which supports and enhances transparency, accountability, and improved community trust.”