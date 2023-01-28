Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle protests tame following release of Tyre Nichols footage

Jan 27, 2023, 4:21 PM | Updated: 9:18 pm
protests...
People beginning to gather at Cal Anderson Park to protest the death of Tyre Nichols
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 9:17 p.m.:

Update 8:11 p.m.:

Update 8:03 p.m.:

Update 8:00 p.m.: 

Update 7:49 p.m.:

Update 7:08 p.m.:

Update 6:18 p.m.:

Video of a traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, has now been released, and Seattle is preparing for city-wide protests over what the Memphis Police Chief described as “acts that defy humanity,” according to CNN.

Members of the Seattle Black Anarcho Coalition were the first to announce a formalized gathering over the incident, with a planned protest starting at 7 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park.

Update: Seattle Black Anarcho Coalition turned its Twitter account private, making its tweets no longer viewable.

Seattle Police on Tyre Nichols protest: Hoping for best, preparing for worst

Seattle Black Anarcho Coalition is group focused on the liberation of BIPOC communities against capitalism and racism. The group later stated, while members are participating in the protest, it is not held by SBAC.

Mother of man killed by police ‘urging people to protest peacefully’

A local Twitter account, Punch Your Local Nazis, posted about another gathering at 6 p.m. in Pioneer Square.

Police departments in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Denver, Dallas, New York, and Atlanta have all stated they are monitoring its city’s situation.

King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall released a statement after the video was released.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Tyre Nichols, an African American man, at the hands of several officers from the Memphis Police Department. No words can express my condolences to his family and the entire Memphis community. I want to assure our King County community that we take our responsibility as peace officers very seriously and that these actions by the involved officers do not reflect the integrity, dedication, and hard work of the deputies of the King County Sheriff’s Office, nor do they reflect what I expect from them.

“Also, this year with the support of Executive Constantine and the King County Council, KCSO will begin equipping our deputies with body-worn cameras, which supports and enhances transparency, accountability, and improved community trust.”

