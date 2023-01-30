Close
LOCAL NEWS

Boeing establishing fourth production line in Everett for popular 737 MAXs

Jan 30, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm
boeing...
A Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane of China Southern Airlines lands at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport as the Boeing 737 Max returns to passenger flying in China after a hiatus of nearly four years on January 13, 2023 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
(Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Boeing is expanding operations in Everett as it ramps up production of one of its 737 MAX planes.

The high demand for the company’s best-selling plane spurred the company’s decision to open a fourth production line in Everett, a Boeing spokesperson confirmed.

This move is expected to boost production of the 737 MAX by 25%. Currently, the MAX jet is built exclusively in Renton in three separate assembly lines — only two of which are currently operating.

Seattle attorney representing 737 MAX victims’ families weighs in on Boeing arraignment

The facility is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024.

“We appreciate Boeing’s partnership and their incredible contribution to our community and economy,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Summers in a prepared statement following the announcement.

Boeing plans to produce 50 of these planes a month by 2026. The company is currently producing 31 737 MAXs a month.

Most of the team that will open and work on this fourth line — known as The North Line — will be current Everett employees transitioning from areas where work is winding down. The current 737 lines are staying in Renton.

As of this report, Boeing has a backlog of nearly 4,300 737s in the years ahead. Work on preparing the facility is already underway.

“This is a great opportunity to utilize the space available in Everett,” said Jon Holden, IAM District 751 President and Directing Business Representative. “Our members can make a real impact in meeting the production needs for the 737.”

Snohomish County officials, including County Executive Dave Summers and Councilmember Sam Low, also expressed excitement at the announcement.

TSA found more guns at Sea-Tac in 2022 than any other year

Meanwhile, a Boeing 777 went on a test flight through the airline Emirates today with one engine entirely powered by sustainable aviation fuel, according to the Associated Press.

Flight No. EK2646 flew for approximately one hour over the coastline of the United Arab Emirates. The fuel powered one of Boeing’s two General Electric Co. engines, with the other running on conventional jet fuel.

“Boeing’s decision to establish a fourth MAX assembly line in Everett is great news,” Washington Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) said. “Northwest Washington is home to the best aerospace workers in the world, and local communities and the regional economy stand to benefit as Boeing transitions to building a new legacy through the assembly of MAX aircraft in Everett.”

Larsen is the lead Democrat on the state’s Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.

“As the demand for air travel continues to grow, I remain committed to working with regional leaders and partners to retain and create more union jobs and ensure the Pacific Northwest remains the aerospace capital of the world,” Larsen continued.

