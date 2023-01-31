Close
LOCAL NEWS

Overnight chill, warmer through the week in Puget Sound region

Jan 30, 2023, 5:22 PM
Ferry in Puget Sound, (Photo by: Insights/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
(Photo by: Insights/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Chilly temperatures will give way to seasonal averages by the end of the week in the Puget Sound region.

“Another cold night ahead, but as the week unfolds, temperatures will gradually moderate,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “By the end of the week, temperatures will be close to the seasonal averages for early February with highs near 50 and lows around 40.”

The National Weather Service in Seattle reports Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. The low Tuesday night will be around 35 degrees.

According to the KIRO 7 TV weather blog:

An offshore ridge will continue to flatten out Tuesday. In addition to that, a warm front moving into coastal areas of B.C will tag us tomorrow. No wet weather is expected except around the Olympic Peninsula/Canadian border.

By Wednesday, another system tags Washington. Light showers around the Olympic Peninsula and north of Skagit County are expected. With Pacific air making a return, high temperatures return to near-normal for the remainder of the week.

“After a relatively dry January, rain returns in time for the weekend,” Ted said.

Study: Washington ranked one of best states in US for singles

Weather U.S. has this look at what February is usually like in Seattle:

Weather in February

The last month of the winter, February, is another chilly month in Seattle with an average temperature fluctuating between 46.2°F (7.9°C) and 35.2°F (1.8°C).

Temperature

In February, the average high-temperature is relatively the same as in January – a still chilly 46.2°F (7.9°C). The average low-temperature, in February, is 35.2°F (1.8°C).

Humidity

The average relative humidity in February is 84%.

Rainfall

In Seattle, it is raining for 7.8 days, with typically 0.59″ (15mm) of accumulated precipitation. In Seattle, during the entire year, the rain falls for 84.2 days and collects up to 5.2″ (132mm) of precipitation.

Snowfall

January through March and November are months with snowfall in Seattle, Washington. The month with the most snowfall in Seattle is February, when snow falls for 1.9 days and typically aggregates up to 0.71″ (18mm) of snow.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this report

