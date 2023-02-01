The Friends Experience pop-up opens in Seattle on Feb. 1

With the success of the Friends 25th-anniversary reunion and the sitcom’s 10-season resurgence on HBO Max, it stands to reason that a pop-up tour visiting 11 U.S. cities in addition to Paris, France would prove successful thanks to Original X Productions (OGX).

“The FRIENDS Experience invites fans to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments, and celebrate the show unlike ever before,” said Stacy Moscatelli, co–president and chief strategy officer of OGX. “We are looking forward to bringing this one–of–a–kind experience, complete with its own recreated Central Perk to the coffee capital of the world.”

The event starts Feb. 1 and runs through April 30. Tickets start at $32 plus taxes and fees, with specially-priced tickets for children, students, military, and seniors. It’s best that you buy your tickets online.

If you want a guided group tour, they are available for groups between six to 10 guests.

