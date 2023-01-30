Study: Washington ranked one of best states in US for singles

Who knew that dating in 2023 took into account more than just looks and personality?

WalletHub.com did, and they are at it again, this time, they are ranking the best states for singles.

Study: Seattle is the No. 1 city in the US for single people

Even though Seattle was ranked number one city for singles last month, Washington state overall came in 13th.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. They measured dating categories like number of opportunities, the city’s economics, and things like romance and fun.

“[Washington] ranks about the middle of the pack just for that cost category. We’re looking at things like how much is a dinner for two out,” said WalletHub spokesperson Jill Gonzalez. “You know, everything adjusted for the cost of living. How much is it costing for some of these regular date night activities? How much is the average beer and wine price? Or even the average Starbucks latte price there? So, Washington ranks middle of the pack. That’s, I think, one of the areas why it was brought down and why I say it’s not in the top 10.”

Gonzalez stated that Washington’s economy knocked the state’s score down. However, romance and fun were still high enough to keep us in the top 15.

“It’s still doing pretty good in terms of a lot of restaurants per capita, a large number of attractions, lots of fitness and recreational facilities, and nightlife options — festivals,” Gonzalez said. “We will look into crime rate and how safe it is to be dating where Washington ranked pretty well.”

She also said on the plus side, the Evergreen state has a lot of low to no-cost outdoor activities that can keep our wallets and hearts happy.

According to the study, West Virginia ranked last for singles. To see the full study and rankings, you can click here.

