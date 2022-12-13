Close
LOCAL NEWS

Study: Seattle is the No. 1 city in the US for single people

Dec 13, 2022, 3:45 PM
Seattle Singles...
Seattle ranked #1 for singles. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington state city is No. 1 in the nation for singles. And if you guessed Seattle, then you are right!

According to Wallet Hub, the Emerald City is the best for living single.

“19% of people in Gen Z and 22% of millennials report going into debt for dates,” WalletHub wrote in a press release on its website. “Therefore, it certainly pays to live in a place where dating activities, such as dining out or watching a movie, are relatively cheaper.”

Even with inflation, the average price of a date costs over $90, according to Wallet Hub.

King County Metro pulls 8% of bus fleet for steering issues

Taking inflation into consideration, rent prices for singles must be expensive, and they are. However, according to Zillow, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Seattle will go anywhere from $800 (for an A-podment) up to $2,500, which is still affordable for all the tech bros and gals who make mid to high six-figures.

I know what you are thinking. Seattle? Cheaper?! That’s according to the study and all the parameters WalletHub used in their research.

The company reported almost 50% of adult people are unmarried — which includes never married, divorced, or widowed — meaning there are more people in the dating pool than you might think.

Here is how WalletHub ranked the cities:

Overall Rank  City Total Score  Economics  Fun & Recreation  Dating Opportunities 
1 Seattle, WA 64.77 167 7 2
2 Madison, WI 62.62 80 29 1
3 Denver, CO 62.05 138 19 3
4 San Francisco, CA 61.53 176 1 9
5 Portland, OR 60.32 149 13 10

Tacoma came in at No. 34 and, believe it or not, Spokane is No. 71.

Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March

So now what? You live in the best city for singles, what’s a single gal or guy to do?

Here’s my list!

  1. Check out Pike Place and eat your heart out with the Pike Place Market walking food tour
  2. Hike the Cascades or Mt. Rainer (clearly in the summertime)
  3. Go skiing or snowboarding at Crystal Mountain or Stevens Pass
  4. Take an exciting stroll down Broadway in Capital Hill and walk into some of the amazing bookstores and shops
  5. Join a tour of  Seattle’s underground tunnel
  6. Visit the Space Needle
  7. Check out the Emerald City Ghost Tour
  8. Go antiquing
  9. Visit Neko, Seattle’s Cat Cafe
  10. Ride on the Seattle Sight Seeing Ferry

Happy exploring and enjoying Seattle!

