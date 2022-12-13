Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March

Dec 13, 2022, 11:12 AM
The I-405 toll lanes in Kirkland. (WSDOT)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

The free ride on our toll roads is over.

The state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid tolls in March. Toll division deputy director Jennifer Charlebois said they stopped charging those fees after their web upgrade last year.

More Chokepoints: What’s with all the expired car tabs on the road?

“We really want folks to understand that now is the time to bring their accounts up to date, pay any outstanding toll bills that you’ve received from us and make sure you do that before March 1 to avoid any additional fees or penalties,” Charlebois said.

The civil penalty on overdue bills runs $40 per toll, so they can add up quickly.

The state does have a one-time fee and penalty forgiveness program if you pay your overdue toll bills. You can go to the tolling website for more information.

Outstanding penalties can prevent you from getting new car tabs.

Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March