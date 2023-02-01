Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?

Jan 31, 2023, 5:53 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm
fog...
(Photo courtesy of DestinyUSA)
(Photo courtesy of DestinyUSA)
Max Gross's Profile Picture BY
Producer, Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Despite Seattle’s crime crisis continuing to worsen — while seemingly nothing is being done about it — a California-based company may have a creative solution to deter potential criminals and protect local businesses.

The same systems in place aren’t working — that’s obvious. Outside-of-the-box thinking is necessary, and DensityUSA makes ‘anti-intrusion fogging systems’ that are meant to make it impossible for criminals to see once a break-in occurs. The product is currently used in 80 countries worldwide, selling the most in European markets.

Seattle small business owner discouraged by endless break-ins

“As the intruder comes in, they’ll see a bellowing fog coming at them,” Harry Merzian with DensityUSA told The Jason Rantz Show. “They don’t know if it’s pepper spray or tear gas, or they just don’t know. So this fog repels them out from where they came in.”

The fog itself is compromised of water and a food-based glycol solution. It is not a harmful substance but is a deterrent for potential invaders. The fog can be tied in through most common alarm systems businesses have in place.

“So the fog will stick around,” Merzian said. “It’ll expand out wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling and it will stick around for 45 minutes. It does not leave a residue, it will just dissipate.”

The growing crime rate in Seattle is a significant problem and DensityUSA believes it could be a potential solution.

“[Coming from] local government leaders and officials, it lends credibility to the product because it is brand new, it’s never been in the United States,” Merzian said.

Merzian stated he made multiple attempts to contact city reps, including Mayor Bruce Harrell. However, no correspondence was returned.

More from Max Gross: Needless bill proposes protection for those already protected

With major layoffs hitting the tech sector, there could be a trickle-down effect that hurts local small businesses — especially in the downtown area. These are the businesses already fighting for their lives due to light-on-crime policies.

KTTH has reported on so many cases of repeat offenses, including Serafina in Eastlake, a local staple that has spent thousands of dollars repairing and replacing damages.

The city has made it clear — they don’t have a real solution. Business owners must take it upon themselves to protect their assets.

Maybe a new fog can help local leaders see this crisis more clearly.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

women prison inmates...
Jason Rantz Show

WA Rep: Bill to protect women inmates, transgenders ‘going nowhere’

WA Rep. Jacobsen co-authored a bill that proposes if someone's been convicted of sex crimes, they cannot be housed near women inmates.
21 hours ago
racism...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Identity-obsessed Progressives can’t fathom crime without racism

We were shocked, disgusted, and maybe angry, but we saw them for what they were without defaulting the blame on racism.
2 days ago
politically active...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier

Left-wing organizations are suing election officials over the signature verification process. This would make election theft effortless.
3 days ago
religious...
Michael Medved

Medved: As religious affiliation declines, why do believers still control Congress?

In 2007, only 16% of the public failed to identify with a specific religious faith, but that number has now nearly doubled to 29%.
6 days ago
tiny home...
Bryan Suits

Suits: Tiny home near Seattle on-ramp subject of city-wide discourse

The land where the tiny home is located is owned by the Seattle Department of Transportation and Washington Department of Transportation.
6 days ago
tanks...
Bryan Suits

Suits: US sending ‘the gold standard’ of tanks to Ukraine

The U.S. has committed approximately $27 billion for the Ukraine war effort since Russia invaded in February last year.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?