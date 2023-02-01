Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?

Despite Seattle’s crime crisis continuing to worsen — while seemingly nothing is being done about it — a California-based company may have a creative solution to deter potential criminals and protect local businesses.

The same systems in place aren’t working — that’s obvious. Outside-of-the-box thinking is necessary, and DensityUSA makes ‘anti-intrusion fogging systems’ that are meant to make it impossible for criminals to see once a break-in occurs. The product is currently used in 80 countries worldwide, selling the most in European markets.

“As the intruder comes in, they’ll see a bellowing fog coming at them,” Harry Merzian with DensityUSA told The Jason Rantz Show. “They don’t know if it’s pepper spray or tear gas, or they just don’t know. So this fog repels them out from where they came in.”

The fog itself is compromised of water and a food-based glycol solution. It is not a harmful substance but is a deterrent for potential invaders. The fog can be tied in through most common alarm systems businesses have in place.

“So the fog will stick around,” Merzian said. “It’ll expand out wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling and it will stick around for 45 minutes. It does not leave a residue, it will just dissipate.”

The growing crime rate in Seattle is a significant problem and DensityUSA believes it could be a potential solution.

“[Coming from] local government leaders and officials, it lends credibility to the product because it is brand new, it’s never been in the United States,” Merzian said.

Merzian stated he made multiple attempts to contact city reps, including Mayor Bruce Harrell. However, no correspondence was returned.

With major layoffs hitting the tech sector, there could be a trickle-down effect that hurts local small businesses — especially in the downtown area. These are the businesses already fighting for their lives due to light-on-crime policies.

KTTH has reported on so many cases of repeat offenses, including Serafina in Eastlake, a local staple that has spent thousands of dollars repairing and replacing damages.

The city has made it clear — they don’t have a real solution. Business owners must take it upon themselves to protect their assets.

Maybe a new fog can help local leaders see this crisis more clearly.