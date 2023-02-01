State lawmakers considering ‘TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act’ concerning ticket sales

Following the Ticketmaster meltdown during the presale for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour late last year, Washington state lawmakers are considering a new bill that would place limits on ticket resellers and dynamic ticket pricing.

HB 1648, the “TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act,” sponsored by Rep. Kristine Reeves, would require ticket resellers to obtain a ticket sales license from the state Department of Licensing.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“The legislature submits that in multiple instances, consumers have had negative ticket sales experiences, including the most recent Taylor Swift concert tour. These concert fans were frustrated at the ‘nightmare dressed like a daydream’ when trying to get access to their favorite artist’s live events,” the bill reads in part. “The legislature believes ticket sellers should be ‘fearless’ in providing integrity, fairness, and transparency with consumers, and therefore, the legislature refuses to ‘shake it off.’”

No licensing requirements would apply to individuals selling tickets originally purchased for personal use.

“The bill … is ultimately about consumer protection; it’s about ensuring that when folks go to ticket sites … they are getting the full and most transparent information possible to make smart financial decisions,” said Reeves during a public hearing on Tuesday.

Spokespersons from several ticket reselling platforms, including StubHub and Vivid Seats, as well as Live Nation also spoke during Tuesday’s hearing.

In addition to placing limits on ticket resellers, the bill would also limit the use of dynamic ticket pricing and expand the prohibition on using bots or software to purchase tickets.

If the bill is passed, ticket sellers or resellers could not sell tickets at a price “greater than an additional 10 percent of the admission ticket face value, excluding reasonable fees.”

Swift is scheduled to perform 54 shows as part of the U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour,” including two shows at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22 and 23.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO