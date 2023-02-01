Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Fire Department responding to historic number of overdose calls

Feb 1, 2023, 7:02 AM | Updated: 7:53 am
fentanyl...
Used needles are seen on the street during a city sweep of a homeless encampment. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to a historic number of overdose calls in recent memory.

The department said it has responded to more than 5,200 overdose calls in the last 12 months. It also shared links to the health department and resources to help people beat addiction.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Public Health — Seattle and King County shared this statement on the alarming numbers:

Since 2019, the number of overdose deaths in King County has grown exponentially, jumping by over 40% between 2021 and 2022. The pervasiveness of inexpensive and dangerous fentanyl has led to a rise in fatal overdoses across all sectors of society in King County and across America

The underlying root causes that have resulted in the current overdose crisis are, unfortunately, not ones that will be reversed overnight. Structural factors, including lack of economic opportunities, social isolation, structural racism, criminalization of substance use disorders, housing stability, and stigma, are just some of the factors that will require long-term, systematic changes and resources at all levels, from federal to state to local.

—  Sharon Bogan, Communications Specialist

The news of the historic number of overdoses has drawn a lot of concern from many people.

“It’s a situation that seems hopeless, and that is not a good way to feel,” said a woman named Angela.

Kristen Neil has worked in downtown Seattle for over 20 years and said she believes the problem of people overdosing has worsened.

“It’s flooded on the streets. It’s all you see every day when you walk up the street,” Neil said.

Neil has also had to make calls to 911 because of people passed out in front of her work.

“Like walking out the door and having to call and watching somebody do chest compressions on someone else. You know, it’s kind of hard,” Neil said.

Though the rise in overdoses is alarming, there are resources throughout the Emerald City to help people.

Besides the health department, Peer Seattle, an LGBTQ support group, also helps those struggling with addiction and on the road to recovery.

Christopher Archiopoli with the group says while he isn’t shocked about the number of calls Seattle Fire responded to, he believes people should always have Narcan on hand to help out during a crisis.

“I think that Narcan is a medicine, and it should be treated that way. It’s to help people get through something,” Archiopoli said. “Helping people to understand that if someone is experiencing substance use disorder, someone living with addiction that they are still human.”

Recovering addicts at Peer Seattle tell KIRO 7 they’ve even had to administer Narcan to those overdosing on the streets recently.

“So I walked over as another man was on the phone with the paramedics at the same time. So, we worked together to resuscitate this man,” said one woman.

They also believe groups like this are vital in helping people.

“But without these drugs and community outreach, I couldn’t have the life I have today or the future that I have today,” a woman told KIRO 7.

Besides medicine and organizations set to help, many believe it will take a community effort to put a potential end to the opioid epidemic.

“They deserve our compassion. They deserve our love, and they deserve to be accepted in our society,” Archiopoli said.

“So, if we kind of start with one, we can also see what else we need to do in the long run,” Neil said.

“But money doesn’t solve the crisis within one’s soul,” Angela said.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

motel...
Sam Campbell

At least one dead at Kent motel shooting overnight

Police say they responded to the scene of a motel in Kent at 10:30 p.m. last night to reports of multiple people shot.
9 hours ago
Raymond Azevedo Seattle defund police...
Lisa Brooks

Tacoma Police report increase in stolen guns out of vehicles

Tacoma Police say a lot of stolen guns are making their way onto the street - and many of them come from parked cars and trucks.
9 hours ago
FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015. PayP...
Associated Press

PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting

PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers
9 hours ago
foster...
Kathryn Stone

Oregon kidnapping suspect dead after being taken into custody

Law enforcement officials were able to determine that Foster had been accessing dating applications on his phone.
9 hours ago
Seattle likes Taylor Swift songs...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

State lawmakers considering ‘TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act’ concerning ticket sales

Following the Ticketmaster meltdown during the presale for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour late last year, Washington state lawmakers are considering a new bill
9 hours ago
Friends kitchen...
Micki Gamez

The Friends Experience pop-up opens in Seattle on Feb. 1

The FRIENDS Experience invites fans to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments, and celebrate the show.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Seattle Fire Department responding to historic number of overdose calls