Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CHOKEPOINTS

Will banning free right turns make our roads safer?

Feb 2, 2023, 5:03 AM | Updated: 5:18 am
(Photo from Flickr)...
(Photo from Flickr)
(Photo from Flickr)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Is it time to get rid of the free right turn on red? The legislature is looking at ways to make streets safer, and it has targeted this common practice this session.

Free right turns on red lights could go away in most places next year, if this bill becomes law. A free right turn is where you stop your car at a red light and then proceed to the right once it is safe to do so.

You are allowed to do this at any intersection unless it’s posted that you can’t.  “This simple change would make intersections safer for children, senior citizens and other pedestrians at a time when traffic violence is at a three decade high,” State Senator John Lovick said before the Senate Transportation Committee this week.

The free right turn would be prohibited within 1,000 feet of an elementary or secondary school, a child care center, a public park or playground, a
recreation center or facility, a library, a public transit center, a hospital, a senior center, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic determined by the appropriate local jurisdiction or WSDOT.

Why did I least all of these locations that are in the bill? Because that just about covers every intersection I can think of.

“Prohibiting this traffic action in locations with high occurrences of people walking and biking with a specific focus on children, senior citizens and transit users is a common sense approach to increasing street safety for those who are most vulnerable to bad traffic outcomes,” Senator Lovick continued.

Stephanie Randolph was on her bike when she was hit by a driver taking a free right turn.  “The person that hit me was just rushing home from work,” she testified.  “It was a simple mistake.  Please make it so people can follow the rules and not hurt people accidentally.”

Senator Lovick, who spent three decades in the State Patrol, says many drivers fail to look back to the right before making their turn. It’s something he noticed while watching intersections:

This legislation does not address people in the crosswalk who entered late or illegally once the don’t walk signal started flashing or counting down, though another bill in Olympia would make jaywalking legal.

There is no funding in this legislation either. It would be up to the Washington Department of Transportation to find the money to install signs for cities with less than 27,500 people. Cities with a larger population would have to pay for these signs themselves.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

I-90/SR 18 interchange...
Chris Sullivan

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region between I-90 and SR 18.
2 days ago
speed cameras...
Chris Sullivan

Speed cameras on freeways? Seems like a quick way to make roads safer

We have them in school zones, and we have them at intersections, is it time to put speed cameras on the freeways to keep speeds down?
7 days ago
wsdot...
Chris Sullivan

WSDOT is hiring, but can it keep people from bolting for better pay?

The Washington Department of Transportation is back to pre-COVID-19 staffing levels, but can the agency keep those hires from leaving?
9 days ago
gas...
Chris Sullivan

Gas prices have been creeping up, but who’s responsible?

Gas prices are on the rise again in Washington, and it doesn't have anything to do with the war in Ukraine or supply issues in the U.S.
13 days ago
Everett I-5...
Chris Sullivan

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

State transit officials are going to close two of the three northbound I-5 lanes around Marine View Drive in Everett all weekend. 
14 days ago
tow truck...
Chris Sullivan

Tow truck drivers beg for more protection on our roads

They clear our roads, many times in the dark of night, with no protection. Is it time to give tow truck drivers more visibility on our roads?
16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Will banning free right turns make our roads safer?