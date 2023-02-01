Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle awarded $25.6 million for Safe Streets Grant

Feb 1, 2023, 2:36 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm
safe streets...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives a speech. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is overjoyed after the city was awarded with a $25.6 million federal grant to help repair and mend the streets of Seattle.

This federal funding, in addition to the $5.1 million in city funds, advances Seattle’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects nationwide, all in an effort to support the U.S. Department of Transportation’s comprehensive strategy to reduce roadway deaths — a crisis claiming more than 40,000 lives per year.

Dogs rescued after flames erupt from Seattle dog daycare facility

“President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg, and our entire federal delegation share our One Seattle commitment to ensuring every person can travel safely – no matter how they get around,” Harrell said in a prepared statement. “This ‘Safe Streets’ grant means we will accelerate efforts to improve and innovate our sidewalks and streets, especially in underserved and disproportionately impacted communities.

“From calming traffic on high-crash streets to helping families safely walk and bike to school, we must do everything we can to reverse the heartbreaking trend of people being injured on our streets,” Harrell continued. “We’re grateful for this partnership and the significant resources that will go toward keeping people safe.”

Last week, Seattle partnered with the Seattle Housing Authority (SHA) to provide free ORCA cards for unlimited use to all residents who are living in SHA-owned and managed housing through December 2026.

More than 10,000 ORCA cards distributed to low income residents

“Most of this grant takes place in locations in downtown and south of downtown,” SDOT Director Greg Spotts said over a press conference on Zoom. “This amount of money, $25 million, is a real game changer for us. In the city’s 2023 budget, there’s $8.3 million for Vision Zero safety projects on our streets. So $25 million is three times the budget that we have for specific Vision Zero projects. This is a game changer at more than 100 intersections. In the city, our original grant application was for $30 million of work, plus a $7 million local match. We were awarded $25.6 million with a $5 million local match.”

This grant is expected to fund safety projects in neighborhoods including Rainier Valley, SoDo, Downtown, and University District. Proposed improvements include: New sidewalks, traffic-calming tools like speed cushions, flashing beacons to help people cross the streets, ADA curb ramps and curb bump-outs, and protected bicycle lanes.

According to city data, nearly 20 people were killed in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood over the last three years.

“There are more than 110 locations we’ve applied for funding, so there’s nothing discretionary about this grant,” Spotts said. “What we’re going to have to do is take the original set we applied for and rescale it back from $30 million to $25 million in federal dollars. And we’ll have to work with the U.S. Department of Transportation on doing that. Much of this work is in District 2. I’m hoping that we can try to find other funding sources, both state and local, to complete the entire set of projects that we originally applied for.”

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here

Local News

REI...
Bill Kaczaraba

REI to lay off 167 employees at headquarters in Kent

Outdoor retailer REI is laying off 167 employees - 8% of its workforce - at their headquarters located in Kent.
18 hours ago
dog daycare...
Frank Sumrall

Dogs rescued after flames erupt from Seattle dog daycare facility

A fire, now reportedly under control, started at a Seattle dog daycare facility, with firefighters still working to rescue some of the dogs.
18 hours ago
sex offenders...
Kathryn Stone

Plan to house sex offenders in Tenino on pause following public outcry

A housing facility for convicted sex offenders in Thurston County was expected to open today, but is now delayed.
18 hours ago
Boeing 747...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Final Boeing 747 takes off from Everett facility

Spectators and airplane enthusiasts braved the cold Wednesday morning to see the last 747 take off from the Boeing facility in Everett.
18 hours ago
crisis care dave upthegrove...
L.B. Gilbert

$1.25 billion Crisis Care Center levy passes King County Council

King County voters will get the chance to vote on a new levy that would allow the county to fund a new network of crisis care centers.
18 hours ago
stabbed...
Frank Sumrall

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Seattle Police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Seattle awarded $25.6 million for Safe Streets Grant