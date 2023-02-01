LOCAL NEWS
Dogs rescued after flames erupt from Seattle dog daycare facility
A fire, now reportedly under control, started at a Seattle dog daycare facility, with firefighters still working to rescue some of the dogs.
The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE.
Seattle Fire said all workers are accounted for but didn’t say whether any dogs had been injured or how many dogs had to be rescued from inside the facility.
Crews are responding to reports of a fire in a commercial building near the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Please avoid the area.
— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 1, 2023
Aerial footage showed dogs being corralled at a nearby business while crews cut holes in the roof of the business.
At least two dogs were given oxygen at the scene, according to video footage.
All workers were accounted for and safe.
At 12:30 p.m., KIRO 7′s Graham Johnson reported a worker at The Dog Resort said all the dogs were accounted for.
