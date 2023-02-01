Close
LOCAL NEWS

Dogs rescued after flames erupt from Seattle dog daycare facility

Feb 1, 2023, 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm
A fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility prompted evacuations on Wednesday. (Photo by Nicole Jennings)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A fire, now reportedly under control, started at a Seattle dog daycare facility, with firefighters still working to rescue some of the dogs.

The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE.

Ballard brewery damaged by fire started by homeless person seeking warmth

Seattle Fire said all workers are accounted for but didn’t say whether any dogs had been injured or how many dogs had to be rescued from inside the facility.

Aerial footage showed dogs being corralled at a nearby business while crews cut holes in the roof of the business.

At least two dogs were given oxygen at the scene, according to video footage.

All workers were accounted for and safe.

At 12:30 p.m., KIRO 7′s Graham Johnson reported a worker at The Dog Resort said all the dogs were accounted for.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Dogs rescued after flames erupt from Seattle dog daycare facility