LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Councilmember Mosqueda announces bid for King County Council

Feb 2, 2023, 6:47 AM | Updated: 7:24 am
Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Seattle City Council)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has announced plans to run for the King County Council this year, even though her term in Seattle is not up for re-election until 2025.

Mosqueda says she is campaigning for the King County District 8 seat being vacated by Joe McDermott. He announced last month he’s stepping down when his term ends in December.

KC Councilmember Joe McDermott won’t seek re-election

“I am running for King County Council District 8 to improve the opportunity for working families to be healthy, housed, and resilient,” said Mosqueda in a statement released late Wednesday. “We can do this by investing in greater behavioral health and public health supports, expanding housing and displacement efforts that make it possible for people to stay stably housed, and investing in what working families and small businesses need – affordable childcare, accessible transit, and good job opportunities.”

Mosqueda, who chairs the City Council Budget Committee, has already launched a campaign website that includes endorsements, including several major union locals such as Teamsters Local 117, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 3000, and several chapters of the Service Employees International Union.

Among the dozens of lawmakers also listed as supporters on her website are King County Councilmembers Claudia Balducci, Girmay Zahilay, Rod Dembowski, and Sarah Perry.

If Mosqueda wins a County seat, there will be five new Seattle City Council members next year.

Members Lisa Herbold, Debora Juarez, Alex Pedersen, and Kshama Sawant have already announced they won’t be seeking re-election in 2023.

