Lovable radio host Frasier returns, but not to Seattle

Frasier, the lovable but loveless radio host who put Seattle on the map will not be returning to the Emerald City.

In a reprise of the role that began on the TV series “Cheers,” actor Kelsey Grammar will return to his original home, Boston.

CBS and Paramount+ have announced the new series will begin shooting in Los Angeles this week.

The sitcom was broadcast on NBC for 11 seasons and had many on-location shoots in Seattle. It premiered September 16, 1993, and ended May 13, 2004. Throughout the years, there had been rumors of Fraiser returning to TV, but they have never been confirmed.

Frasier was introduced to TV audiences as a psychiatrist who made regular stops at “Cheers,” a real bar in Boston called “The Bull & Finch.” He became the star of a spinoff in Seattle, where he played a sophisticated yet bumbling radio host and bachelor.

There will be none of Frasier’s old pals in the new series, including producer Roz, brother Niles, and his wife, Daphne.

Added to the new series will be his son Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott, his old college friend Alan by Nicholas Lyndhurst, and head of the university psychology department by Toks Olagundoye.

Variety reports: “Grammer executive produces in addition to starring. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will serve as writers and executive producers, with Grammnet NH Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon also executive producing. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions. The series will air on Paramount+.”