According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were called to Alaskan Way and Bell Street around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been hit by a BNSF train.

The 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid at the scene and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

BNSF will investigate the collision, while SPD investigates possible criminal aspects of the incident.