LOCAL NEWS

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during Tacoma arrest

Feb 3, 2023, 6:00 PM
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department seized nearly 100 pounds of drugs while arresting a man with a felony warrant in Tacoma, according to a media release.

On Thursday, Pierce County investigators assisted the FBI and Department of Corrections with the arrest of a man who was wanted for violating the conditions of his community custody.

Investigators had received a tip the man was not only staying in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard but was heavily armed and selling a large number of drugs.

After the man was spotted in a car in the motel parking lot, he was pinned in by the arrest team’s cars and arrested. Inside his car, they found a stolen handgun.

Department of Corrections officers checked on the three rooms the man rented, where they found 90 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl powder.

According to the media release, the powder could have been used to make hundreds of thousands of pills.

Additionally, investigators found $19,000, four firearms, a silencer, assorted ammunition and magazines, 11 passports, and drug packaging material.

The 43-year-old man was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm.

 

