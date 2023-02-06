Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’

Feb 6, 2023, 2:58 PM
vaccine mandate...
A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a local resident in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 17, 2022. (Photo by Xinhua via Getty Images)
(Photo by Xinhua via Getty Images)
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement — and Brandi Kruse could barely contain her excitement when the news broke on KIRO Newsradio.

King County, Seattle eliminate employee vaccine mandate

“I can’t believe this. I never thought I’d see the day,” Kruse said. “Do you see this smile on my face? You guys can’t, but it’s big. But, you got to give credit when credit is due. I mean, obviously, they never should have had a vaccine mandate in the first place and they certainly should have lifted it some time ago. But you know, better late than never.”

Similarly, beginning Feb. 10, New York City will make the vaccination requirement optional for all city employees, in addition to Department of Education employees.

“As I was coming in, I had a friend send me a message on Twitter saying New York City Mayor Adams had just done this as well, and was wondering if Seattle will follow suit? In my mind, I was like, ‘absolutely not,’ ” Kruse said. “That’s hilarious. I actually couldn’t believe that Eric Adams did that. They’ve lifted their COVID vaccine mandate for city workers. I think why I had expected maybe Seattle’s mayor to do it, because I feel like he’s sort of more reasonable. I think he’s very comparable to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.”

Check out the rest of her thoughts by listening to the audio below:

