King County, Seattle eliminate employee vaccine mandate

King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, effective today, according to a press release.

“The vaccine mandate was an effective and necessary tool for protecting the health and safety of City workers and the public we serve,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Rooted in our shared values of safety and health equity, we will continue to follow this approach as we respond to next steps in the pandemic and continue to advance efforts to ensure a thriving and equitable recovery for all Seattle residents and neighbors.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine was a part of the announcement alongside Harrell.

“Today, our experts advise that immunity has reached a level that allows these requirements to be relaxed,” said Constantine. “With high vaccination rates and effective, updated boosters available, we are in a different place in the pandemic, and our policies and regulations will change to reflect the best information we have available today, as they have throughout the last three years.”

According to Seattle — King County Public Health, local officials wanted to be sure a potential winter surge his year would affect the spread of COVID-19.

In King County, there are a reported 64.6 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to county data, and just 3.4 hospitalizations per 100,000. Only 4.1% of hospital beds are being used to treat COVID as of this report.