Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Light rail riders frustrated by broken escalators, elevators at stations

Feb 7, 2023, 6:33 AM
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Frustrated Link light rail riders say they have had it with escalators and elevators at light rail stations that don’t work.

Even Sound Transit admits it is having trouble keeping up with the problems throughout downtown Seattle.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Sound Transit says a more permanent fix is on the way. But that is not easing the frustration of its Link light rail riders.

At least six light rail stations currently have elevators or escalators not working. In some cases, both conveyances are out of service.

It is a big issue for those who use light rail.

Molly Graeber spends three workdays in her Des Moines home office. She takes Link light rail when she has to go into her Seattle office.

“Two days a week, I get to do this,” Graeber said. “So, oftentimes, the elevators and the escalators are broken. So I don’t know what happens if someone with a disability comes in.

The Pioneer Square station is her stop. And we saw someone unable to walk without assistance — struggling to find a way up from the platform below.

Graeber says the alternatives don’t feel safe here either.

“I have to go up several flights of stairs, and it’s really secluded,” she said. “It’s dark, and there’s people down there. They can do drugs. Or they can sleep. They can be passed out. I mean, you really don’t know; you just say, excuse me.”

Sound Transit’s latest outage inventory shows three elevators out, and seven escalators are on the fritz, with three at Westlake station alone.

“We’re working hard to keep those operating as much as we can,” said Sound Transit’s John Gallagher.

He says the nearly 60 conveyances in the downtown corridor are more than three decades old. So, getting parts is difficult, and supply chain issues can hold up even those that are available.

But what’s a passenger to do in the meantime?

“We try to make sure that there are alternatives within the station so that people have other ways of getting to the street or to the platform,” Gallagher said.

He says the company that does the repairs responds quickly, within two hours of a report. So, he says the broken equipment is being repaired faster than ever.

Moreover, Sound Transit has a multi-million dollar program in the works to replace these aging escalators and elevators.

As for safety, he says they are hiring more security and installing station agents. That should be happening in the spring.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Bellevue school...
Nicole Jennings

Families rally ahead of Bellevue School District consolidation decision

Parents are rallying in protest as the Bellevue School District considers consolidating elementary schools due to dropping enrollment.
12 hours ago
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 201...
Associated Press

Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft.
12 hours ago
paramedic...
L.B. Gilbert

East Pierce County Fire starts advanced paramedic emergency program

A new Medical Service Officer program is ready to jump in when there are life-threatening emergencies in Pierce County.
12 hours ago
power...
L.B. Gilbert

Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood

A Kent neighborhood is in the dark Tuesday morning after a crash into a utility pole cut power.
12 hours ago
crime...
L.B. Gilbert

SPD releases 2022 crime report; homicides up, vehicle theft at all-time high

Violent crime reached a new high in Seattle, with the release of the Seattle Police Department's (SPD) year-end 2022 crime report.
12 hours ago
Seattle housing...
Bill Kaczaraba

Economist sees mixed Seattle housing market with inventory decreasing

Seattle economist Matthew Gardner tells Seattle's Morning News he sees a housing market that's in transition with inventory decreasing.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Light rail riders frustrated by broken escalators, elevators at stations