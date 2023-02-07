Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Lucky Auburn resident wins $754.6M Powerball prize

Feb 7, 2023, 7:18 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monda...

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Check your tickets. Somebody in Washington state won Monday night’s $754.6 million Powerball drawing.

The $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot from Monday’s drawing was sold at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, Washington’s Lottery announced Tuesday morning. Washington’s lottery officials were expected to release further information later Tuesday, including details of the outlet that sold the ticket.

Officials say this is the fifth-largest Powerball drawing since the game’s inception and the ninth-largest jackpot since the start of all lotteries in the United States.

What to do if you win the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot

One thing not known late Monday was exactly where the winning ticket was sold in Washington state.

The numbers selected in the Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 drawing were 5-11-22-23-69 and Powerball 7.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

Just in case you’re interested, that’s slightly less than the $407.5 million former President Donald Trump paid to buy the Plaza Hotel in New York City back in 1988.

Monday night’s win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January, and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for the next drawing scheduled for Wednesday is $20 million, according to the lottery’s website.

Local News

Bellevue school...
Nicole Jennings

Families rally ahead of Bellevue School District consolidation decision

Parents are rallying in protest as the Bellevue School District considers consolidating elementary schools due to dropping enrollment.
12 hours ago
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 201...
Associated Press

Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft.
12 hours ago
paramedic...
L.B. Gilbert

East Pierce County Fire starts advanced paramedic emergency program

A new Medical Service Officer program is ready to jump in when there are life-threatening emergencies in Pierce County.
12 hours ago
power...
L.B. Gilbert

Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood

A Kent neighborhood is in the dark Tuesday morning after a crash into a utility pole cut power.
12 hours ago
crime...
L.B. Gilbert

SPD releases 2022 crime report; homicides up, vehicle theft at all-time high

Violent crime reached a new high in Seattle, with the release of the Seattle Police Department's (SPD) year-end 2022 crime report.
12 hours ago
Seattle housing...
Bill Kaczaraba

Economist sees mixed Seattle housing market with inventory decreasing

Seattle economist Matthew Gardner tells Seattle's Morning News he sees a housing market that's in transition with inventory decreasing.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Lucky Auburn resident wins $754.6M Powerball prize