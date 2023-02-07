Close
LOCAL NEWS

East Pierce County Fire starts advanced paramedic emergency program

Feb 7, 2023, 10:54 AM | Updated: 11:41 am
Three new Medical Service Officers at Eastside Fire (Photo from East Pierce Fire and Rescue)
(Photo from East Pierce Fire and Rescue)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

As of Monday, three new Medical Service Officers (MSO) with East Pierce Fire and Rescue are ready to jump in when there are life-threatening emergencies in East Pierce County.

East Pierce Fire and Rescue have now given advance training to three paramedics who have their own specially stocked response truck. At least one paramedic will be on duty nearly around the clock to respond to serious medical calls.

Thurston County house fire that killed five ruled accidental

MSOs are automatically dispatched to high-priority EMS calls to help provide clinical oversight and support for fire.

“The three new MSOs are firefighter-paramedic officers whose specific priority is to help further improve the medical care delivered to patients in the fire district daily,” the department said in their press release. “In addition to responding to critical 911 incidents, the MSOs provide training and mentoring to our members in the field. One particular focus for the MSOs is to assist with training new probationary firefighter EMTs and firefighter paramedics.”

The MSOs went through more than 120 hours of additional training to help prepare them for their new positions.

The MSOs will be based out of the new Station 118 in Edgewood when it opens later this spring, but they will also respond to 911 calls throughout the district.

Today, East Pierce serves a population of approximately 97,000 residents living in and around Bonney Lake, Sumner, Lake Tapps, the Ridge Communities, South Prairie, Tehaleh, Edgewood, and Milton. The district covers approximately 153 square miles and protects residents from nine stations — six staffed, two led by volunteers, and one marine rescue unit facility on Lake Tapps.

