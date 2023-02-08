Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Schools weighs consolidation as enrollment plummets

Feb 8, 2023, 8:54 AM | Updated: 10:01 am
Seattle schools, strike, exemption...
The Seattle Public Schools Board released information from their budgeting meeting at the end of January in which they detail a plan to cut costs by shutting down some schools. (Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Public Schools Board (SPS) released information from their budgeting meeting at the end of January in which they detail a plan to cut costs by shutting down some schools.

SPS is currently facing a budgetary shortfall of $131 million as student enrollment continues to drop since the 2019-2020 school year. The solution, according to the presentation, is to “consolidate into a system of well-resourced schools.”

Families rally ahead of Bellevue School District consolidation decision

School districts in Washington receive money from the state government as a proportion of the number of students currently enrolled, and as student enrollment drops, the necessary funding to support these students does too.

Former Washington State Representative Chad Magendanz spoke to John Curley and Shari Elliker about the declining enrollment rates and how heavily they are impacting schools.

“You can see over the last three years, statewide enrollment dropped 4%, and in Seattle, it’s 8.5%. Actually, where I teach here in Bellevue, it’s 11%,” Magendanz said. “And so in areas that are denser around Puget Sound, parents have more options and more resources.”

SPS enrollment peaked right before the pandemic, with 53,627 students in the 2019-2020 school year. Since then, the current enrollment is 50,056 students.

For Magendanz, the chief culprit comes in two parts, the drop in enrollment started by the COVID-19 pandemic but continued by a lack of affordable housing options for young families, as well as a generally declining birth rate reducing the number of students overall.

“They were basically assuming they were locking in enrollment and assuming that the effect of the COVID lockdowns is going to be a temporary one. But we’re not seeing that, we’re seeing an increase in home prices, and the rent increases have driven away young parents, so they can’t afford to live here anymore,” Magendanz said. “And the existential threat of climate change is convincing many young couples just not to have children so birth rates are way down.”

More and more students are also attending private schools in the areas, especially in higher-income neighborhoods of Seattle, according to SPS data.

In their five-year projection, SPS staffers project that the district could have as many as 48,515 students or as few as 45,017.

While the earliest closure on the table isn’t till the 2024-2025 school year, the consideration is part of a larger issue among public schools of how to allocate limited resources, as seen in the Bellevue School District.

Seven elementary schools are being considered in a similar plan to shut down three schools, according to Janine Thorn, chief communications and engagement officer for the Bellevue School District.

“Having students consolidated … frees us up to be able to do some other things — continue to provide those services at an efficient cost and stabilize and maintain our current staffing,” Thorn said.

The current consolidation plan projects that the district could save $28 million, but that number is just a rough estimate.

The next steps for the district include cutting $10 million in spending to work to reduce their deficit, as well as an effort to get increased funding from the state by working with legislators.

SPS will be holding a Budget session on Feb. 15.

Local News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, a...
Associated Press

News groups ask Idaho Supreme Court to reject University slayer gag order

Thirty news organizations have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a gag order in a case against a man accused of stabbing four students to death.
10 hours ago
collision...
Lisa Brooks

2 injured, 1 dead in DUI forklift accident in north Seattle

A crash that closed Aurora Avenue N during the afternoon commute Tuesday has taken the life of a woman.
10 hours ago
The renamed Tahuya river (Photo from Flickr @NeilHodges)...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News

Seattle voters deciding on social housing initiative

Voters in Seattle are deciding whether to create a social housing program that would build homes for people with a range of incomes.
10 hours ago
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Chasing...
Associated Press

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in 2018 rape in PNW

Canadian police confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a criminal case against a former "Dances With Wolves" actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls.
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Report: Average of 81 cars stolen daily in Pierce, King counties last month

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force said that last month, there was an average of 81 vehicles reported stolen daily in King and Pierce counties combined.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Seattle Schools weighs consolidation as enrollment plummets