Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes

Update 1:50 p.m.:

Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light.

Original:

A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still working to restore power. About half of the outages have been addressed, with power being restored.

Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood

Currently, there are about 2,584 customers still without power at the time of publishing.

Crews reduced the outage to approximately ~2,500 customers. We’ll continue to work until all power has been restored to customers affected by this morning’s outage in the Wallingford area. For the latest information, follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/Dt2AF9etam — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) February 8, 2023

Power should be restored by 2 p.m. City Light says.

A full map of outages can be found here.