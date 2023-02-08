Close
LOCAL NEWS

Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes

Feb 8, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 1:51 pm
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 1:50 p.m.:

Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light.

Original:

A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still working to restore power. About half of the outages have been addressed, with power being restored.

Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood

Currently, there are about 2,584 customers still without power at the time of publishing.

Power should be restored by 2 p.m. City Light says.

A full map of outages can be found here.

