LOCAL NEWS

Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood

Feb 7, 2023, 10:23 AM | Updated: 10:39 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 10:23 a.m.:

911 service is out in much of Kent, and parts of South King County, but you can still call the non-emergency number for the police or the sheriff’s phone number if you need help.

A vehicle crashed into a pole near downtown Kent which knocked out some phone lines and other electronic systems.

City managers say Puget Sound Energy has a crew making repairs that should be finished around 12:30 p.m.

About 937 customers are without power until then.

Original:

After a crash in Kent took out a power line, a neighborhood is in the dark Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on James Street near 4th Avenue N, across the street from the Kent Station transit center, which was also affected.

Lucky Washingtonian wins $754.6M Powerball prize

Sound Transit said ticket vending machines are offline, but passengers can buy tickets online by downloading the Transit Go app.

Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed that power was cut at 2:22 a.m. and over 1,500 customers were initially impacted.

There are currently 218 customers affected at the time of reporting.

Police said the people in the car that hit the pole had minor injuries. However, the crash took the power pole to the ground, leaving it broken and mangled.

PSE shows that the estimated time for power to be fully restored is around 12:30 p.m.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

