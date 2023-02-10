Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Edmonds School District internet outage disrupts seniors’ year

Feb 10, 2023, 7:55 AM | Updated: 9:38 am
internet disrupt seniors...
(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

This is the time of year when high school seniors are gathering their first-semester transcripts to send off to college admissions offices.

But seniors in the Edmonds School District have been unable to access that information since some sort of security breach caused officials to take down the internet.

Edmonds School District’s internet still down after ‘suspicious activities’

The district hasn’t had any internet access on school computers since the beginning of February when they first alerted parents, teachers and students of so-called “technology issues.”

At the time, they hoped the situation would be resolved in a day or so, but 10 days later, there is no word when the internet will be restored.

This is especially a problem for seniors in need of their transcripts.

A statement sent out by the Edmonds School District reads: “We understand the hardship our technology issues have caused for our seniors who have college acceptance decisions dependent on access to first semester transcripts. We are preparing a letter seniors can share with colleges and universities explaining the situation the district is dealing with to make sure these institutions understand the delay is a district issue and not something our students can control. Once our technology issues are resolved, we will work as quickly as possible to finalize first-semester grades for all our students.”

Edmonds School District officials say they are installing new security software on all district computers, and in their words, “this takes time.”

Since students and teachers have been unable to access their laptops in school, teachers have moved back in time, reverting to paper and pencil and other education tools used before the internet became so important in schools.

The timing of the situation is particularly concerning because the spring semester began Jan. 31. Its been difficult for people to access their new class schedules and attendance lists.

The district says they continue to work through the situation “cautiously.”

Local News

Cannabis flowers are sold in the "pop up" location of Smacked, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in New York....
Associated Press

Court upholds Wash. residency requirement for pot industry

A U.S. judge has upheld Washington's residency requirement for involvement in the state's legal cannabis industry -- a decision at odds with a federal appeals court ruling concerning a similar requirement in Maine.
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck

Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021.
10 hours ago
Bob Ferguson...
Associated Press

AG’s Office defends lawmaker use of ‘legislative privilege’

State lawmakers can refuse to provide certain records to the public, the Washington Attorney General's office says in court filings.
10 hours ago
MV Realty (Photo from KIRO 7)...
Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Jesse Jones: Mother falls victim to MV Realty after dying son signs contract

In a small home in Pierce County, 85-year-old Betty Wiedenhoft still mourns the death of her son.
10 hours ago
Bellevue school...
Nicole Jennings

Bellevue superintendent recommends consolidating multiple elementary schools

Bellevue Superintendent Art Jarvis said fewer students has resulted in less funding, leading to their proposal to close schools.
1 day ago
King County metro bus...
Micki Gamez

Sidelined Metro buses are coming back soon

Last year, Metro identified over 100 buses that needed to be parked right away. They took steps to identify repairs for those buses.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Edmonds School District internet outage disrupts seniors’ year