Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Microsoft announces next round of layoffs in Washington

Feb 10, 2023, 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:28 am
layoffs...
(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state.

The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah, and Bellevue, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) portal.

Microsoft, Amazon lays off almost 900 employees in Western Washington

An additional 900 workers in Washington are being laid off as per an announcement made in January, and these cuts bring the total number of laid-off Microsoft employees to 1,495.

Last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company was seeking to align its cost structure with projected revenues and where customer demand remained the strongest.

In an official blog, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared with employees that the company was responding to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities” and would begin laying off some employees immediately.

The company plans to lay off 878 employees in the Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah offices starting March 20, according to information posted on the WARN portal.

The company said it would also change its hardware portfolio and consolidate its leased office locations.

Microsoft did not say which jobs are being cut but that the company is still hiring in “key strategic areas,” including building a “new computer platform” using artificial intelligence.

Tech layoffs aren’t ‘going to get better quickly,’ analysts say

“When I think about this moment in time, the start of 2023, it’s showtime – for our industry and for Microsoft. That means every one of us and every team across the company must raise the bar and perform better than the competition to deliver meaningful innovation that customers, communities, and countries can truly benefit from,” Nadella said in the announcement. “If we deliver on this, we will emerge stronger and thrive long into the future; it’s as simple as that.”

These layoffs are set to begin in late March and early April.

Amazon, another Washington-based company, announced 18,000 layoffs in January, with a majority of role eliminations in Amazon Stores and PXT organizations.

Local News

meth lab...
L.B. Gilbert

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab on Thursday afternoon.
14 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle rescue pup set to play in Puppy Bowl

Cooper, a 5-month-old terrier/boxer mix from the Seattle Humane Society, will be competing for the “Lombarky” trophy.
14 hours ago
Paul Kieran, of Ireland, speaks to the media about his partner Joanna Toole, who was killed in the ...
Associated Press

Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes

A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
14 hours ago
forklift...
Sam Campbell

Court docs: Blood alcohol level of forklift driver more than twice legal limit

Police said a 54-year-old man was drunk Tuesday when the forklift he was driving collided with an SUV, leaving one dead.
14 hours ago
grocery store...
Bill Kaczaraba

The new grocery store experience: higher prices, locked merchandise

Heather Lally, Editor in Chief at Winsight Grocery Business, told Seattle's Morning News that the entire industry is in flux.
14 hours ago
snowpack...
Ted Buehner

Below average mountain snowpack likely to stage a comeback

Last week, I reported that our mountain snowpack had fallen behind thanks to a relatively mild and dry January.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Microsoft announces next round of layoffs in Washington