Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Court docs: Blood alcohol level of forklift driver more than twice legal limit

Feb 10, 2023, 12:29 PM | Updated: 12:47 pm
forklift...
A forklift crashed into a vehicle in north Seattle Monday. (Photo from Seattle Police)
(Photo from Seattle Police)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Police said a 54-year-old man was drunk Tuesday when the forklift he was driving collided with an SUV on Aurora Avenue North, leaving one dead.

According to newly released court documents, police found bottles of vodka near the forklift and the driver tested at twice the legal blood alcohol content limit.

Authorities said the crash sent the SUV into a truck in the oncoming lane and closed the road for hours while responders tried to extricate victims. A passenger in the SUV, identified as 27-year-old Jessica Valdez, later died.

Her family told KIRO 7 TV she would have turned 28 on Friday.

The 54-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated while driving across the highway at N 96th Street when he collided with the SUV headed southbound.

2 injured, 1 dead in DUI forklift crash in north Seattle

The 27-year-old man driving the SUV was last reported in serious condition.

Police said the 30-year-old man driving the landscaping truck was in stable condition.

Formal charges have yet to be announced, but Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutors Office told KIRO Newsradio his office argued there was probable cause for vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

The man is being held on $300,000 bail.

“What we also argued for is that if he were to post bond on that, that he also have a monitor and not drive and not refuse any lawful requests for his breath or a blood test,” McNerthney said.

Valdez leaves behind three children, ages 2, 4, and 8, and family members have set up a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses and children.

It is unclear how the man obtained the forklift.

A nearby scrapyard mentioned in police reports declined to tell KIRO Newsradio if the man worked there.

Local News

Paul Kieran, of Ireland, speaks to the media about his partner Joanna Toole, who was killed in the ...
Associated Press

Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes

A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
14 hours ago
grocery store...
Bill Kaczaraba

The new grocery store experience: higher prices, locked merchandise

Heather Lally, Editor in Chief at Winsight Grocery Business, told Seattle's Morning News that the entire industry is in flux.
14 hours ago
snowpack...
Ted Buehner

Below average mountain snowpack likely to stage a comeback

Last week, I reported that our mountain snowpack had fallen behind thanks to a relatively mild and dry January.
14 hours ago
real estate power property taxes...
Nicole Jennings

Legislature mulls expanding partial exemptions for property taxes

The pool of seniors who qualify for reductions to their property taxes may get bigger if a bipartisan bill is successful in the Legislature.
14 hours ago
Kailani Taylor-Cribb walks through her neighborhood in Asheville, N.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. ...
Associated Press

The pandemic missing: The kids who didn’t go back to school

She'd be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school's modern dance troupe and taking art classes.
14 hours ago
powerball donates food bank...
L.B. Gilbert

Fred Meyer in Auburn donates Powerball winnings to food bank

The Auburn Fred Meyer store that sold Monday's $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated its share of the jackpot to a local food bank.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Court docs: Blood alcohol level of forklift driver more than twice legal limit